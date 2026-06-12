Office Romance Is The No.1 Movie On Netflix, But I’m Surprised It Didn’t Boost Another JLo Classic

You know what I did directly after watching Office Romance? I clicked off the credits and went directly to another Jennifer Lopez classic. That’s right, I’m talking about The Wedding Planner. That’s the 2001 Matthew McConaughey and JLo charmer in which the former plays a pediatrician who claims to only eat brown M&Ms, feeling they are less fake than the colored ones. That memorable conversation aside, the movie is adorable fluff, but it’s exactly the type of double feature I would have thought Netflix users would be into.

I honestly thought my impulse would be the same one other Office Romance viewers would have, but the numbers are not as staggering as I would have thought.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s Top Movie Right Now Is Office Romance

I am not remotely surprised to see Office Romance is the No. 1 movie on Netflix’s 2026 schedule right now. I do think Goldstein was smart to sign on Lopez for this type of throwback-feeling flick. There is an appetite for rom-coms right now, as well as an appetite for nostalgia, and a romance featuring the actress offers both.

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Office Romance reviews rightly noted the two’s chemistry was not the best part of the movie as a whole, and I personally found the comedy to be a little too awkward in moments, but a lot of people love some of the absurd plotlines. Plus, Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez are a good fit and I’m overall happy with the quality of the new Netflix rom-com. Lots of people are into it too, as it's hung out in that top slot on Netflix all week, marking a resurgence of interest in Lopez doing this sort of work.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

We Know A Lot Of People Are Watching JLo’s New Movie, So What About The Wedding Planner?

Netflix doesn’t give full viewership data on every single thing it has available on the streaming platform. So, while I can confirm The Wedding Planner is on Netflix, having watched it, the only other thing I can confirm is it did not make Netflix’s Top 10 this week. I watched the list like a hawk just in case. I even checked parameters, like switching the Top 10 to just US viewership.

We typically see this over and over again. If a big show like Bridgerton or Stranger Things premieres a new season, we often will see prior seasons also hitting the Top 10 list. We also see pops all the time with non-original Netflix fare. For example, at the beginning of the month, the Creed movies with Michael B. Jordan all hit the streaming service, and Creed and Creed III keep showing up in the US Top 10. (I have no idea what this says about Creed II).

I wasn’t expecting everyone to spiral down a rabbit hole of some of the best rom-coms after checking out Office Romance, but it has been a while since Lopez starred in a really solid romantic comedy, despite her being the queen of them in the early aughts. When you look at Netflix’s Lopez offerings, it’s Office Romance, The Wedding Planner, Marry Me, and then some non-romance movies like The Mother and Enough. Marry Me came out more recently and doesn't have the same feel, in my opinion, as some of the more classic JLo fare, so I really just figured if a movie was going to see a boost, it would have been The Wedding Planner.

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What has doubtless happened is people watched Office Romance and then moved on to completely different properties (like the aforementioned Creed). I still have to say, if you have not watched The Wedding Planner in a while, give it a whirl. It’s not as perfect as Maid in Manhattan (which Lopez recently name-dropped), but it still holds up. All you need for the perfect watch is some brown M&Ms.