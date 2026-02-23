Want To Feel Old? See JLo’s Post About Her Twins Turning 18

Professionally, Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress and dancer but, of course, she’s also a proud mother to two children. Lopez shares twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian "Max" David Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and she rarely ever misses an opportunity to pay tribute to her kids. JLo did that just recently when the twins turned 18 (and yes, you did read that correctly). The multihyphenate’s method of honoring her not-so-little ones is so sweet but, also, it honestly makes me feel a bit old.

Max and Emme turned the big 1-8 on February 22. While said kid is still technically a teenager, the leap to 18 marks a true entrance into the beginning of young adulthood. Upon her kids reaching that milestone, Jennifer Lopez became particularly reflective, as she shared a sweet video on Instagram in honor of her son and daughter. The reel features a wide range of snapshots and videos and, collectively, the track lovely moments from Max and Emme’s births up to this point. Check it out:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

At first glance, it’s easy to get the feeling that a lot of love went into putting that video together, and it’s just so sweet. What really brings a smile to my face is the sheer number of fun experiences JLo and her kids have shared over the years. From themed parties to on-stage performances to holiday hangouts, the trio have seemingly made memories that will last a lifetime. Lopez also posted a lengthy caption, in which she reflected on giving birth to her children, who were born in Long Island in 2008. She also included these sentiments:

When I would hold you as infants, I honestly felt as if I were holding two angels sent straight from heaven above. My life was changed forever. I cannot believe you are now adults…18 years old! You are both so kind-hearted, generous, and loving. How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all of your talents and spirit and heart to make this world a better place, because that is what you do for me and anyone who is lucky enough to know you both every day.

The number 18 just keeps swirling around in my head as I check out this tribute video. It’s honestly surreal to think that Emme and Max have hit that age, especially when looking back on them being little kids posing with their mom on red carpets. When I was younger myself, I honestly couldn’t understand why some adults were so enamored with how much I’d grown. Being an adult myself now, I completely get it.

More on Jennifer Lopez (Image credit: Lionsgate) Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her Insane Fitness At 56 (While Giving Us Good Workout Advice To Live By)

What’s more is that Lopez now finds herself in a position where she’s facing the inevitability of an empty nest. Earlier this year, Lopez talked about the fact that her kids would soon be heading off to college. While the “Jenny from the Block” star expressed a little bit of disbelief over the time having already come for her kids to leave, she also said she felt “really good about it.”

JLo has seen a few notable changes in her personal life over the past several years. She most notably married Ben Affleck in 2022 years after they broke off their first engagement. However, after separating in 2024, Lopez formally filed for divorce near the end of that year, and that split was finalized in January 2025. As for how Lopez has been feeling this year, an insider alleged this past January that she’s been doing fine and focusing on “work and the kids.”

While we can’t speak officially to the nature of Jennifer Lopez’s plans in the coming months, it’s easy to imagine that she’ll be aiming to spend time with Emme and Max before they head off to college. In the meantime, I’ll just wish a happy belated birthday to the twins – and simply accept the fact that I feel so old.