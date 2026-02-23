Want To Feel Old? See JLo’s Post About Her Twins Turning 18
Time is a thief!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Professionally, Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress and dancer but, of course, she’s also a proud mother to two children. Lopez shares twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian "Max" David Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and she rarely ever misses an opportunity to pay tribute to her kids. JLo did that just recently when the twins turned 18 (and yes, you did read that correctly). The multihyphenate’s method of honoring her not-so-little ones is so sweet but, also, it honestly makes me feel a bit old.
Max and Emme turned the big 1-8 on February 22. While said kid is still technically a teenager, the leap to 18 marks a true entrance into the beginning of young adulthood. Upon her kids reaching that milestone, Jennifer Lopez became particularly reflective, as she shared a sweet video on Instagram in honor of her son and daughter. The reel features a wide range of snapshots and videos and, collectively, the track lovely moments from Max and Emme’s births up to this point. Check it out:
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
At first glance, it’s easy to get the feeling that a lot of love went into putting that video together, and it’s just so sweet. What really brings a smile to my face is the sheer number of fun experiences JLo and her kids have shared over the years. From themed parties to on-stage performances to holiday hangouts, the trio have seemingly made memories that will last a lifetime. Lopez also posted a lengthy caption, in which she reflected on giving birth to her children, who were born in Long Island in 2008. She also included these sentiments:
The number 18 just keeps swirling around in my head as I check out this tribute video. It’s honestly surreal to think that Emme and Max have hit that age, especially when looking back on them being little kids posing with their mom on red carpets. When I was younger myself, I honestly couldn’t understand why some adults were so enamored with how much I’d grown. Being an adult myself now, I completely get it.
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her Insane Fitness At 56 (While Giving Us Good Workout Advice To Live By)
What’s more is that Lopez now finds herself in a position where she’s facing the inevitability of an empty nest. Earlier this year, Lopez talked about the fact that her kids would soon be heading off to college. While the “Jenny from the Block” star expressed a little bit of disbelief over the time having already come for her kids to leave, she also said she felt “really good about it.”
JLo has seen a few notable changes in her personal life over the past several years. She most notably married Ben Affleck in 2022 years after they broke off their first engagement. However, after separating in 2024, Lopez formally filed for divorce near the end of that year, and that split was finalized in January 2025. As for how Lopez has been feeling this year, an insider alleged this past January that she’s been doing fine and focusing on “work and the kids.”
While we can’t speak officially to the nature of Jennifer Lopez’s plans in the coming months, it’s easy to imagine that she’ll be aiming to spend time with Emme and Max before they head off to college. In the meantime, I’ll just wish a happy belated birthday to the twins – and simply accept the fact that I feel so old.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.