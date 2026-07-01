JLo Shares Refreshing Take On Why ‘Breakups Are Not A Failure’ Years After Her Own Divorces

The multitalented Jennifer Lopez has been entertaining audiences for decades, thanks to her thriving career as a both a pop star and an actress/producer. But while JLo's rom-coms like Office Romance (streaming with a Netflix subscription) continue find success, she's also made countless headlines thanks to her romantic life. The "Let's Get Loud" singer recently explained why she doesn't view breakups as "failures," and the public might find this message empowering.

From Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck to her history with A-Rod, Marc Anthony, and more, she's had a number of high-profile relationships. And despite the breakups that have come with them, she doesn't seem to think that splitting up means the couple failed. During a recent appearance on Subway Takes, the 56 year-old global superstar shared her thoughts, saying:

Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it's a launchpad into your next best self. We should have a party when we break up. People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations.’ Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody.

Honestly, points were made. Because while it's easy to cast blame or feel low when in the midst of a breakup, that's not how JLo sees things. Instead she thinks splitting up is probably the best thing for both parties if it gets to that point. What's more, it can launch both parties into the next stage of their lives. Seriously, she should write a book about this.

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Since Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck back in August of 2024, the "Waiting for Tonight" singer hasn't been attached to any new love interests. Instead she's kept busy acting, renovating her new home, working on her business, and even releasing new music. Later in the same interview she spoke more about breakups, offering:

And, if you’re the one who’s being heartbroken, you’re the winner. Because, if you go around your life and you’re like, breaking hearts, let’s say…. You’re the loser. I’ve been on both sides, okay? So it’s like we all do that. But, if you’re that person, you’re never learning anything.

The truth bombs just keep coming courtesy of Jenny from the Block. I've never thought about how being heartbroken is actually a positive sign, meaning that you didn't harm the other person at the end. Talk about a silver lining.

While JLo's personal life has made tons of headlines, it's refreshing to hear the global superstar speak about it herself. She went on to share more about the good that can come from breakups, in her words:

And I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak. And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it. It's the only time you dig. You’re like, ‘What the fuck happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself.

They say that pressure diamonds, that seems to be an adage that Lopez agrees with. Aside from her romantic splits, she believes that adversity and heartbreaks are what inspired the most growth. That, combined with the other quotes, are why she thinks that breakups ultimately are not failures. Instead they can set us up for success in unexpected ways.

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As previously mentioned, JLo hasn't been romantically involved with anyone since her divorce from Ben Affleck was made official. But smart money says it'll break the internet whenever she does link up with a new suitor. Lucky for her, she's got a great perspective on breakups to buoy her through a new relationship.