Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About What ‘Joy’ Looks Like For Her After Having Marriages That ‘[Haven’t] Worked Out’

Jennifer Lopez has been entertaining the public for decades now, thanks to her career as a global pop star and A-list movie star. Many of JLo's best movies happen to be romantic comedies, including her new flick Office Romance (streaming with a Netflix subscription). While promoting the new title, the "Let's Get Loud" singer opened up about her past marriages, and where she finds "joy" in her life nowadays.

In August of 2024 Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, after a reunion and marriage that broke the internet. With Office Romance now streaming on Netflix, some folks are finding connections between that rom-com and her real-life history. While speaking with The New York Times, she was asked about her version of "happy ever after". JLo responded, saying:

For me, because I have had relationships, and I have been married a couple of times and it hasn’t worked out, I realized that my joy is about me becoming more self-aware and more comfortable with the fact that I make my own happiness.

This sounds like a healthy perspective, and one that's relatable for many of us who have been through breakups before. Of course, the way the public is invested in Jennifer Lopez's personal life is something less relatable that would probably overwhelm us non-celebs.

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It remains to be seen if Office Romance ends up being one of Jennifer Lopez's best rom-coms, but it's currently trending on Netflix. Her generations of fans will likely be invested in her comments, and she spoke more about her current state of happiness by saying:

My life is fantastic. I have great kids, and I have this beautiful home, and I do what I want in work. That has to be the thing first, even as my kids go off to college now, which I cry every other day about — you can’t bring it up, we’re not going to talk about it — but because of that, it’s like, OK, what is my life now? The only constant in your life is you, so you have to have the greatest romance with yourself.

JLo has been joking about her love life during her Las Vegas residency, and this is yet another example of the 56 year-old icon opening up about her private life. It sounds like she's in a god place, and her comments about having a romance with herself is a lesson that fans might need to hear. Because while she's an A-lister who has been famous for a long time, this is a message that we civilians could also take to heart.

It's heartening to see that Lopez is in such a good place, and it should be interesting to see how that translates to her future acting projects. She's attached to a number of other movies outside of hew new Netflix flick.

Office Romance is streaming on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie list. The queen of romantic comedies is back, this time paired with Ted Lasso breakout star Brett Goldstein.