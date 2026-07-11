Of Course, JLo Rocked Show-Stopping, Sheer Gowns To Celebrate Her Birthday In Paris

As of late, Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying the single life and getting ready to be an empty nester… so, obviously, the best way to celebrate another year around the sun is by being fabulous in Paris with the gals! After JLo rocked a dreamy number to Paris Fashion Week, I’m in awe of the gorgeous (and sheer) dresses she wore while celebrating her birthday early in the City of Love.

JLo Posted About Three Stunning Gowns She Wore In Paris

Lopez doesn’t turn 57 until later this month on July 24, but when you’re in Paris, why not get the party started? Check out the pretty ensembles she had on while out on the town with her sister and girlfriends:

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Obsessed… but JLo has such amazing fashion sense that I’m not surprised my jaw has dropped, yet again. The first picture shows her wearing a white sculptural haute couture gown designed by French couturier Stéphane Rolland. Her giggling as she spins in it (in slide 4) is exactly the kind of energy I’d expect from wearing the fun piece.

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And that Zuhair Murad nude gown with crystals all over it? JLo was born to wear that. Lopez also looked great in a sultry black sheer number from Tamara Ralph as she posed for Eiffel Tower pics. It’s the ultimate lavish dress for going out in Paris, and it was definitely made even more show-stopping by the tons of jewels around her neck.

Overall, these outfits fit right in with the singer's style. JLo has loved showing off her body in sheer dresses for occasions like her appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes or the 2024 Met Gala. So, obviously, she had to pull out all the stops for her birthday too.

How Her Early Birthday Celebration Went

But what exactly did she do while out in Paris? Per People, JLo and her crew dined at an Italian place called Siena before the pop star and actress was surprised with a birthday cake. An insider source shared this about the evening:

Jennifer was beaming all night. She looked absolutely stunning. You could tell that she was enjoying every moment. The group dined on Mediterranean cuisine before the restaurant surprised Jennifer with a Chantilly-style birthday cake made with fresh berries and torched meringue. Birthday sparklers lit up the cake as friends and fellow diners sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ Jennifer even shared slices of the birthday cake with nearby diners.

Since Jennifer Lopez’s “baby sister” Lynda just turned 55 about a month ago, it sounds like the Lopez sisters were also celebrating each other while in beautiful Paris together. The source also said this: