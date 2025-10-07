Jodie Turner-Smith’s Tron: Ares Look Was Grid Appropriate, But I Can't Stop Staring At Greta Lee's Butterfly Bow Lace Dress

Trailers for Tron: Ares have not only featured exciting action but have also teased eye-popping visuals (which may warrant fans booking 3D showings). So it tracked that there were some awesome sights at the 2025 movie release’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, and I’m not talking about anything digital. The cast came out in full force, looking absolutely smooth in their threads. Jodie Turner-Smith stunned with a look that was more than fitting of the Grid, though Greta Lee’s butterfly-esque fit is just mesmerizing to me.

Jodie Turner-Smith Sports A Sleek Outfit At The Ares Premiere

During any kind of movie premiere, an actor needs to come correct when it comes to their attire, and that’s especially true for an event celebrating a flick like Tron. Jodie Turner-Smith more than understood the assignment, as she wore a black, leather piece with hints of red from Burberry. The backless dress not only had a plunging neckline, but it also featured a striking zipper running down it. Check out Turner-Smith’s smooth ensemble in the photo below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now, if that’s not someone who looks Grid-ready, then I don’t know who is. Jodie Turner-Smith’s outfit is downright perfect, as it looks like a more formal variation on the outfit her powerful character, Athena, wears in Ares. It’s actually pretty amazing just how on-brand the costume is. Of course, it’s not uncommon for actors to method-dress in some ways while they’re promoting a given project. With that, I just love to see Turner-Smith fully committed for the big premiere.

It’s fair to say, though, that while there are cosmetic similarities between that premiere dress and the armor featured in the film, Turner-Smith wouldn’t actually be able to wear the former while filming action scenes. Like her “balls to the wall” co-star, Jared Leto, Turner-Smith had to engage in physically demanding scenes. That aside, Athena also seemingly serves as an antagonist in this story, with Turner-Smith even signifying this as her "villain era.” What I can say, however, is that there’s nothing criminal about her dress.

Greta Lee Stuns In A Dress That’s Reminiscent Of A Sprite

As great as Sophie Turner-Smith’s dress is, Greta Lee also deserves points for her bold look. Lee walked the red carpet in a piece from the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Lee’s piece was a sheer number marked by its lovely silver color. What really sets off the ensemble, though, is the bow-cum-butterfly-wing-bustle, which is absolutely stunning. Take a look at the outfit and try your best not to get too caught up on that bow:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Such a fashion statement is a major counterbalance from the darker colors that are typically associated with the Grid. Despite that, this fit totally works and Lee definitely sports it well. Also, if Lee was trying to be on brand for the film, it would make sense that she wouldn’t go with an outfit that’s super dark. Her character in the film, ENCOM CEO Eve Kim, wears somewhat lighter colors compared to the digital programs that are invading the real world. And, even if it weren’t on brand, I’d still give this fit high marks due to that large bow alone.

Of course, there’s far more to look forward to in Ares than the outfits, as the story expands upon the mythology of this beloved franchise. The film even brings back Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn, whose role has already seemingly been revealed. Nevertheless, as a fan, I’m hopeful that this latest venture involving the Grid proves to be thrilling. For now, though, I’m just going to keep admiring Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee’s outfits, especially the latter’s bow.

Tron: Ares surges into theaters nationwide on October 10. In the meantime, prepare for the flick by streaming the first two films in the franchise with a Disney+ subscription.