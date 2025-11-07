Elizabeth Olsen Would Tease MCU Fans In Scarlet Red After Saying She’s Not Good At The Method Dressing Thing

While Zendaya is a master method dresser , and her stylist, Law Roach, has said Jenna Ortega knows how to nail a theme , too, Elizabeth Olsen typically isn’t intentionally trying to play into this trend. However, she has and she’s continuing to do it well, whether she knows it or not. I note that because at a special screening for her new movie Eternity, she rocked a scarlet red dress that both fit the vibe of her film and left me feeling like I, a Marvel fan, got a Scarlet Witch tease.

Now, as far as we know, Elizabeth Olsen isn’t set to be part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast or participate in any upcoming Marvel projects . However, when she wears bright scarlet red on a carpet, it’s hard not to think about Wanda Maximoff, and that’s exactly what happened when I saw her in this gorgeous red dress:

(Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

First of all, I’m simply obsessed with this look. Per WWD , Olsen is wearing a custom Miu Miu red dress, and she paired it with matching red Le Silla pumps. To accessorize, she put on a pair of vintage David Webb earrings, and the silver jewelry goes beautifully with the red garment.

Along with this being a lovely standalone look that fits the retro vibes of her upcoming A24 movie , it’s also giving Marvel. It’s specifically, in my humble opinion, giving WandaVision (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ).

However, I doubt this was intentional method dressing. That’s because, before method dressing was super trendy, Elizabeth Olsen did it , even though she’s not that into it. Back in 2017, the actress and Aubrey Plaza showed up wearing the same outfit to an Ingrid Goes West event. They intentionally did it and then pretended it was an accident to create buzz for the project. It fit the vibe of the movie and was a funny little stunt. However, the actress made it clear it was done more so to get press rather than partake in the method dressing trend.

With that said, though, I can’t help but feel like we got a Scarlet Witch tease here. I don’t know if that’s what she was going for or not, but no matter what, the bright red color is so obviously linked to her Marvel character that it’s hard not to connect the dots.

Along with this look making me think about her MCU days, though, it’s also getting me very excited for her project on the 2025 movie schedule , Eternity. For context, Olsen leads the film alongside Callum Turner and Miles Teller. She plays a woman who recently entered the afterlife, and she has to choose who to spend eternity with: her lifelong partner (Teller) or her first love (Turner). The afterlife does have a retro yet timeless vibe to it, and that’s exactly the energy the actress was bringing to this event.

So, with all that said, I feel a bit teased, yes, but also thrilled about what’s coming. Therefore, as I count down the days to see Eternity in theaters on November 26, I’ll be going on to Disney+ to watch Elizabeth Olsen wear that bright scarlet red and steal scenes in the Marvel projects she’s starred in.