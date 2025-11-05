Isla Fisher Is Not Aiming To Make The Corset Look 'Disappear' This Fall Season As Now You See Me: Now You Don't Premieres

Isla Fisher has been on a roll promoting the release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t on the 2025 movie schedule, and her latest look is stunning. For the London photocall for the third Now You See Me movie, she showed up in a beautiful corset gown that proves that this trend is not disappearing this fall.

Ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s November 14 premiere, Isla Fisher and the cast have been traveling around to promote and premiere the film. During her time in London, she attended a photo call at the Ham Yard Hotel, and she looked gorgeous. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

OK, I’m obsessed with this look. The corsets have been having a moment for a long time now, and Isla Fisher is really making sure that trend doesn't disappear (you see what I did there…'cause her character Henley Reeves is an escape artist...).

First of all, I love the crushed velvet material that makes up the gown. However, it’s the sheer lace panel in the middle that creates the fitted corset that really makes the look.

I also love that she paired it with chunky black heels and a red manicure and pedicure. That’s very Henley Reeves of her. Plus, the natural glam and her ginger hair being done in big waves is the perfect way to finish the look.

Now, along with this being a stellar look by itself, it can also be added to an impressive catalog of recent corset garments. From Alexandra Daddario’s casual white zipper corset to Margot Robbie’s modern cutout corset look to Megan Fox’s Halloween corset, it’s been proven time and time again that this trend isn’t going anywhere for now.

Isla Fisher really hammered that point home, too, with her latest outfit.

On top of this being a fashion moment worth celebrating, it also highlights another reason to celebrate. That reason is: Isla Fisher is back in the Now You See Me franchise! After not appearing in the sequel, she’s reprising her role as the escape artist Henley Reeves, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Based on the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t trailer alone, it seems like everyone is back, and they are on their A-game. There are also a few new magicians played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt, who I can’t wait to see in action. I’m particularly excited about Henley’s return, though, since she’s my favorite. And after hearing Fisher hilariously roast and compliment her co-star Jesse Eisenberg about getting his magic skills back, I can’t wait to see the original Four Horsemen back in their sassy, sarcastic, and magical form.

However, before we get to see the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise, I’m looking forward to seeing Isla Fisher and her co-stars rocking red carpets and helping make sure beloved trends, like the corset, don’t disappear.