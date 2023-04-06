John Wick Actor Lance Reddick's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

On March 17, John Wick and The Wire actor Lance Reddick suddenly died at the age of 60. His passing came just one week before his fourth outing as The Continental concierge Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4, and in the midst of doing press for the 2023 new movie release. Nearly a month later, Reddick’s cause of death has been revealed.

Per the late actor’s death certificate, which was acquired boy TMZ, Lance Reddick’s immediate cause of death was revealed to be from Ischemic heart disease, as well as Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. This confirmed the initial belief from authorities that Reddick died from natural causes when he was found. This latest report also mentioned that Reddick’s body was to be cremated.

Lance Reddick was found by his wife, Stephanie, collapsed in the backyard of their home in Studio City on the morning of March 17, and she promptly dialed 911. A day later, Stephanie posted about her husband’s death on Instagram, saying that he was “taken from us far too soon” and thanked everyone “for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories” that had been shared about him. Among the people who paid tribute to Reddick after his passing was Keanu Reeves, who, of course, leads the John Wick franchise as the title character. He also spoke about his late co-star at the Los Angeles premiere of Chapter 4.

Along with his time as Charon and Cedric Daniels from The Wire, Lance Reddick’s other major characters included Phillip Broyles from Fringe, Matthew Abaddon from Lost, Deputy Chief Irvin Irving from Bosch, Albert Wesker from Netflix’s short-lived Resident Evil series and Secret Service Director David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen. A few years earlier, he also made a brief appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong. As mentioned previously, Reddick spent the immediate days before his death promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, which included going on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to talk about his character and sharing how he responded to the surprise involving Charon in this latest installment.

