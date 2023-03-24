Lance Reddick Spoke With Kelly Clarkson About His John Wick ‘Family’ In Final Interview Before His Death

The John Wick fandom is still reeling from Lance Reddick’s unexpected death at age 60. Keanu Reeves and his John Wick family have opened up about losing him as John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently in theaters. With the promotion machine in full effect, fans got to see the late actor in his final interview with his co-stars. The John Wick star spoke with The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson about his movie family before his untimely passing.

The TV and film veteran opened up about the closeness between the John Wick cast while promoting the third sequel on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The bond between the co-stars has been on full display from press appearances to the film’s red carpet-premiere. Prior to his death, Reddick revealed the latest entry takes a personal turn for Ian McShane’s Winston Scott, who’s on a quest filled with “loyalty, friendship, and revenge.” While he gushed over how beautiful the sequel looked, Reddick touched on the core theme between John Wick, Winston, and Charon, saying:

But the other thing for me is the theme of family. [It’s] such a huge theme in this particular film more than any others… but also you see the three of us how it’s not just the family you’re born into, but the family that you’ve created, and how much we really are family.

Lance Reddick’s sentiment rings true even more so after the interview aired. Right now, his John Wick family is still coping and grieving his loss during what should be a momentous occasion with John Wick 4 finally reaching movie cinemas. The close bond between the cast has been obvious as the press machine ramped up for the sequel. Reddick, McShane and Reeves have appeared in all the John Wick films, so it should be expected even if it’s not always true for most film casts. See what else the late actor had to say about his movie family in the clip below.

As Ian McShane mentioned, the family connection started with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski’s relationship going back to the first Matrix film. Doing so allowed the duo to develop a “deep understanding of each other and a deep empathy for the story.” Of course, this sentiment extended to the entire cast and crew. Reeves chose to spend his birthday with Lance Reddick on the set of John Wick 4, even though it was his day off.

Fortunately, John Wick 4 won’t be the last fans get to see the onscreen trio in the same movie. The Ana de Armas-led spinoff Ballerina will see Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane reprise their roles. The movie will serve as one of Reddick’s final onscreen appearances. Right now, it’s unknown how the John Wick universe will handle Charon in any future installments or spinoffs.

There will be more opportunities to see Lance Reddick again in upcoming 2023 movie releases, like Hulu’s reboot of White Men Can’t Jump and the biopic Shirley starring and directed by Regina King. The former will be available through a Hulu subscription on May 19, and the latter is slated to premiere later this year. Thankfully, moviegoers will get to say goodbye through his film work.