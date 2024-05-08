Johnny Depp Admits He's 'Cut Off' From The World As A Celebrity: ‘It Just Gets Weird’
Johnny Depp largely stepped away from the public eye after his legal battle with Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp has had a long and wildly successful career as a character actor, with plenty of beloved film credits. But most recently he's perhaps most synonymous with his relationship with Amber Heard, and their long, messy legal battle. Depp recently admitted he's "cut off" from the world as a celebrity, being quoted saying "it just gets weird." Let's break it all down.
It's been a few years since the Depp/Heard case got a verdict, which largely was on the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's side. Despite this time passing, he hasn't taken any Hollywood gigs, although his first post-trial movie Jeanne du Barry is finally coming to the states. When speaking with People about that movie, he mentioned how he relates to the gossipy world of the film. As he put it:
There you have it. It sounds like Depp found some common ground with his character in his first post-trial movie. Namely because he's also a public figure who also tries to find some privacy from the world. After all, Depp has been living in Europe since the defamation trial ended.
It's definitely been interesting to see how Depp decided to step back into the public space over the past few years. He appeared at the VMAs, walked in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show, and even took a directing gig. But he hasn't actually returned to the Hollywood machine. Later in that same interview, Depp spoke about wanting to isolate himself, offering:
It definitely makes sense that his level of fame can be "weird." After all, fans were able to watch the Depp/Heard trial on TV, and it made countless headlines during that time. There are few things more bizarre than having one's personal life become daily, public news. So who can blame him for trying to find some privacy?
Only time will tell how Depp's professional comeback will continue, and if he ever rejoins Hollywood. Jeanne du Barry hit theaters on May 2nd via Fathom Events. Check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.