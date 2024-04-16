Johnny Depp Gets Candid About Landing His First Post-Trial Movie And Why He Was Hesitant To Join It
Johnny Depp's first post-trial movie Jeanne du Barry is finally hitting the states.
Johnny Depp had a long and wildly successful career as a character actor, although he stopped acting for a period of time thanks to his legal battle with Amber Heard. While the verdict largely made Depp the winner, the two actors have had a hard time continuing their career after various violent allegations they made against each other. But Depp has a few upcoming projects, and his first post-trial movie Jeanne du Barry is finally going to play in the states. The Edward Scissorhands actor recently got candid about landing his first post-trial movie, and why he was hesitant to join it.
Despite his lengthy resume, Depp most closely associated with his trial against Amber Heard nowadays, especially since the public could watch the procedings on TV. But he's back on the big screen with Jeanne du Barry, giving a performance in French. While speaking with Variety about the project, he offered:
The "luck" of this role makes sense, as jobs haven't exactly been knocking at the actor's door in the wake of the defamation trial. While Depp appeared at the VMAs and was part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show, he hasn't signed on to any big Hollywood productions. And since he's an actor by trade, it was no doubt exciting to return to his craft.
Later in that same interview, Depp shared how he tried to talk filmmaker Maïwenn out of casting him in Jeanne du Barry. In his words:
In addition to landing his first post-trial acting role, Depp also took on a directing gig at around the same time. That movie's cast includes Robert De Niro, so perhaps his professional comeback has legs. Only time will tell how it all shakes out.
Jeanne du Barry will finally hit theater son May 2nd thanks to Fathom Events. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie trip.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.