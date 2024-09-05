Johnny Depp Gets Further Away From Captain Jack Sparrow Role, As He Flashes Pearly Whites Following Rotting Teeth Claims

Johnny Depp has come a long way since one of his greatest roles as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. His first movie since the infamous Depp v. Heard trial was Jeanne Du Barry, where he played the title role, and there are many other future projects ahead of him. But just when we thought Depp was channeling his pirate character when rotting teeth claims were made about him, the bankable actor flashes his pearly whites while in the Bahamas.

All eyes were on Johnny Depp when he attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. However, it wasn’t just because people were taken by his performance in Jeanne Du Barry. Closeup photos shocked fans seeing the Edward Scissorhands actor’s visible decay and discoloration in his teeth. Just when it seemed like the Golden Globe winner’s teeth were matching his Pirates of the Caribbean character, an Instagram video can leave you reassured that the actor’s teeth are in perfect condition:

Doesn’t Johnny Depp look so happy displaying those pearly whites? I would be happy too if I took a little trip to the Bahamas as well. We see the Nightmare on Elm Street actor in good spirits with bartender "Killer Ralph" at Lorraine’s Cafe in Exumas, Bahamas. He went behind the counter to help the happy bartender mix one of his house specialties and posed for photos with him. Of course, comments couldn’t stop mentioning how good Depp’s teeth looked in the video. Fans would be right, as they were a normal color and perfectly straight.

When you look back at the Pirates of the Caribbean movies , the character of Jack Sparrow didn’t exactly have sparking ivories of his own. He had plenty of gold teeth in that mouth of his. Then again, pirates prioritized the gold found in treasure chests compared to the ones in their teeth.

If you’re curious if Johnny Depp went all method actor and purposefully ruined his teeth to play Jack Sparrow , the answer is no. The Sweeney Todd actor told Premiere Magazine in 1995 that he’s never had perfect teeth, with his dental journey involving cavities and a root canal. At the same time, he said back then he was proud of the teeth he had and wouldn't wish for perfect ones.

While there’s no clear answer for why Johnny Depp had rotting-looking teeth at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, celebrity dentist Dr. Apa theorized to Page Six that it could be “aggressive” wear and tear accumulated over a lifetime. He also hypothesized the “stainy” teeth could be the result of the Academy Award nominee’s supposed love of espressos and cigarillos. Whatever the reason is, it’s nice to know that Depp’s teeth are now in good-looking condition.

The Cry-Baby actor’s time on Pirates of the Caribbean may be over , but he still has plenty of upcoming projects for us to look forward to. Johnny Depp will be sitting in the director’s chair for Modì, which centers on two days of artist Amedeo Modigliani’s life. The upcoming biopic will have a 2024 movie release in Italy on December 5th. Depp has also been cast as Satan in a biblical comedy opposite Jeff Bridges, The Carnival at the End of Days, with filming set to begin in January. As Depp is such a talented actor, it’s a breath of fresh air to know he’s returning to the big screen.

