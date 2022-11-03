Johnny Depp Has Reportedly Set His Next Guest Appearance, And Rihanna Is Involved

At the begging of 2022, Johnny Depp's personal and professional life seemed a bit up in the air. Warner Bros. asked him to step down from his role in the Fantastic Beast series. Long-time Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer said The Pirates of the Caribbean films would move forward without the involvement of Depp's career-defining performance as Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor was also engaged in a heavily publicized defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard. And though a verdict was reached in Depp's favor, whether his acting career would continue seemed to be a big question mark. But it looks like the 59–year-old actor is finally making a bit of a comeback, and thanks to Rihanna, he already has his next guest appearance lined up.

According to TMZ , Johnny Depp's next guest appearance will be in Rihanna's fourth televised fashion show, Savage X Fenty Vol 4. The Edward Scissorhands actor has reportedly already filmed his portion of the show, which will be in the show's "star" moment. In the past, the "star" moment f eatured the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu. This will mark the first time in Savage X Fenty's history that a man has taken on the role. Reportedly, Rihanna's team reached out personally and invited Depp to be a part of the show, which they were excited to accept.

What is Savage X Fenty, And Why Should You Be Excited?

The Savage X Fenty Show is more than a fashion show for the Grammy Award-winning artist to showcase her company's newest line of spicy lingerie. The show has become a heavily celebrated, as well as Emmy-nominated, multimedia experience. The lingerie brand has become so popular in recent years, as well as the Fenty beauty line; they are responsible for adding the Barbadian singer to the billionaire's club.

Rihanna took to her Instagram to launch the official countdown to the show's premiere with a stunning video. It was also a chance for the star, executive producer, and creative director to announce the show's lineup of performers and models. The likes of Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell are expected to perform. Set to appear on the runway are Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Kornbread, Lara Stone, and others.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Savage X Fenty has become a well-respected and exciting pop culture media experience. Depp's guest appearance will undoubtedly raise his star a bit and signal his official acceptance back into the Hollywood fray.