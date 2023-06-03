Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reflects On His Defamation Trial Win One Year Later, Reveals How Often She Still Talks To The Actor

It’s been one year since the verdict in the dueling defamation lawsuits by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were revealed. It marked the end of a long period of legal drama for both actors, but despite that, it turns out that Depp and his legal team still keep in touch. Camille Vasquez, who saw her profile rise significantly as a result of the case, says she still texts with Depp often.

Vasquez recently spoke with People about the anniversary of the verdict, which saw a jury award over $10 million to Depp. While both parties were technically found to have committed defamation, the Depp award was significantly higher than the one given to Amber Heard. While Vasquez was the lawyer that received the bulk of the press coverage, she gives a lot of credit to the rest of the people involved, who she says all worked very hard, which is why they are still close. She explained…

I'm so proud of the work we did, and it wasn't just me; this is a tremendous team with mostly associates that worked their little tail feathers off to do the job that we were able to do. We were such a team and we're still so united and we care about one another.

Things seemed so close that during the trial there were rumors that Depp and Vasquez had begun seeing each other. That turned out not to be the case, but while they may not have become a pair romantically, they still talk, text, and email frequently, as does the rest of the team.

One supposes that considering what the team all went through, including the added pressure of cameras in the courtroom, it's not that big a shock if they bonded a bit more than the average lawyer/client relationship. They apparently have congratulated him on his return to the screen at Cannes as well as apparently sent condolences due to Depp’s recent ankle injury. Vasquez continued…

The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often. There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating — foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle.

Johnny Depp does have a big birthday coming up. He turns 60 on June 9. While he may have to take it easy due to the ankle, it sounds like he’ll receive plenty of well wishes from his legal team on his special day.