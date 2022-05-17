Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Grills Amber Heard On Alleged Assault With A Liquor Bottle In Cross-Examination This Week

The ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, with today marking the latter’s second day on the stand for cross-examination. Yesterday saw the actress sharing her theory where the infamous poop left in Depp’s bed came from that had originally been attributed to her, as well as revealing that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had been reduced. Today has seen Heard responding to Depp’s claim that she wrote her 2018 op-ed about living with domestic abuse in order to sell Aquaman tickets, and shortly thereafter, she was grilled by Depp’s legal team about when her ex-husband allegedly assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

For those who haven’t been following the Depp v Heard trial closely, earlier this month, Amber Heard recalled an incident back in March 2015 where Johnny Depp allegedly threw a bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon, then picked up the bottle, held it against her face and neck area, said he’s “cut up” her face and then inserted the bottle into her. During today’s cross-examination (via The New York Post), Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s attorneys, pressed Heard on why there were no medical records of the assault despite the actress having claimed her feet were cut up and was bleeding, to which Heard said she “didn’t seek treatment.” Vasquez also questioned Heard about how the lead-up to this alleged assault unfolded, to which heard responded:

As I have always said, I don’t remember exactly what happened first, or the sequence.

More to come...