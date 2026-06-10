Jon Favreau Admits 'The Smartest Thing' He Ever Did With Marvel Came Separate From Directing The Iron Man Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be a behemoth nowadays, but it all started with Jon Favreau's Iron Man (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know it all started with that movie, which also served as Robert Downey Jr.'s big comeback. The director/actor recently spoke about the "smart thing" he did in that 2008 blockbuster, and he makes some serious points.

Although fans like me are always looking toward upcoming Marvel movies, they love information about previous installments. While promoting his new Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jon Favreau addressed how important it ended up being that he cast himself in the role of Happy Hogan. In his words:

The smartest thing I ever did was give myself a cameo in that first one in the Iron Man because that thing put my kids through school.

Talk about a work bonus. While it was exciting enough to get behind the camera for Iron Man, Favreau couldn't have predicted how giant the Marvel Cinematic Universe would eventually become. And since Happy Hogan was introduced in the very first movie, his ongoing role in the shared universe has resulted in consistent paychecks for the multihyphenate, enough that he was able to put his kids through school with them. Good thing he didn't decide to give someone else that small role in the film.

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While Happy Hogan won't be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jon Favreau has played that role in all three Iron Man movies, as well as the first three Spider-Man films, Avengers: Endgame, and a recent role in Deadpool & Wolverine. That's a ton of gigs, none of which would happen if he didn't give himself the role of Tony Stark's bodyguard, chauffeur, and friend.

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Disney+ is the streaming home for the MCU, including Jon Favreau's appearances as Happy Hogan. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

While Jon Favreau consistently works as a director and producer, it sounds like his ongoing acting gig as Happy Hogan helped provide a very specific financial purpose with his family. And while he's not expected to appear in Spider-Man Brand New Day after No Way Home's twist ending, it feels like only a matter of time before Happy returns to the big screen for one reason or another. Perhaps he'll end up with a role in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. We'll have to wait and see given Marvel's tight security.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we'll get to see Favreau back on screen in the MCU sooner rather than later.