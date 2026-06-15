The Real ‘Pushback’ With Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Casting Had Less To Do With His Troubled Past Than I Would Have Guessed
Talk about legendary casting.
It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, consistently putting out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But OG fans who have watched the Marvel movies in order will remember that back when Iron Man was released back in 2008, it a risky new experiment in filmmaking. I thought that Robert Downey Jr. had to fight for his role as Tony Stark due to his troubled past, but director Jon Favreau painted another picture.
Moviegoers are always looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, but there's often more information coming out about the past as well. Case in point: Favreau's recent Vanity Fair video breaking down his career, including the original Iron Man movie. He spoke about fighting for RDJ's casting, offering:
I always thought that the resistance to Robert Downey Jr. playing Tony Stark was related to his past with addiction. But that seemingly wasn't the case; instead it was about the studio not wanting to pay an A-lister who they thought would be hidden under a mask for most of the movie. Of course, we know how much the Oscar-winning actor's charisma and charm defined the character for years.
In the same video, Jon Favreau spoke more about the resistance to RDJ's casting as Iron Man. He already in the midst of his career comeback at the time, including roles in projects like Charlie Bartlett, Zodiac, and The Shaggy Dog. The director went on to share:
Yeah, my mind is blown. Robert Downey Jr. was 43 when he debuted as Tony Stark in Iron Man, and it sounds like some folks thought he was a little long in the tooth. That's wild considering how long he played the role, and the fact that RDJ is returning as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday at age 61.
In the end the Sherlock Holmes actor fought for his signature role, including coming in to do a camera test. As Jon Favreau put it:
Indeed, Robert Downey Jr.'s audition tape is available to watch online. Despite not actually landing the role yet he had the signature wit and swagger that Tony Stark became known for. And it's clear that the studio ultimately made the right decision in casting their first MCU hero; it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the role at this point.
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The Iron Man franchise is streaming now on Disney+, and RDJ will return to the MCU when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Although this time he'll be playing a new role as the villainous Doctor Doom.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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