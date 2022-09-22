Jonathan Bailey Responds To His Wicked Movie Casting As The Internet Freaks Out

Yesterday, it was announced that Bridgerton favorite and West End darling J onathan Bailey was cast in Wicked . He will be playing Fiyero, the lead love interest, in the two-movie adaptation of the hit musical. Cast and fans alike were filled with overwhelming excitement, as Bailey, the cast and director of the movies gushed over the new Fiyero.

Along with Bailey, it was announced almost a year ago that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were cast in the two lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. The film’s director Jon M. Chu shared the actresses' emotional reactions to being cast last year, and yesterday shared how excited he was to have Bailey joining the production. His co-stars also posted about their excitement.

Not long after Chu’s tweet and Bailey’s Instagram post confirming his casting, lots of love from Grande, Erivo and other big-time celebrities, like Bailey’s Bridgerton costars Luke Newton and Simone Ashley, were posted, congratulating the actor. Erivo posted an epic black and white side-by-side-by-side of the three actors to which Bailey respond via his IG stories this morning, check it out:

That’s right Mr. Bailey, “shiz” did just get “real.” Along with Erivo and Grande posting their excitement, fans are over the moon about this casting.

We know that Bailey is a loved actor for his role in Bridgerton. However, what people may not be as aware of his musical talent. Bailey is an accomplished performer on the West End. He won an Olivier for his outstanding performance in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, and he has appeared in productions of other musicals like American Psycho and The Last Five Years. Many fans were quick to point out his musical success and can’t wait to see him sing with Broadway’s Cynthia Erivo. For example, @Rob_Madge_02 tweeted:

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey singing As Long As You’re Mine is going to heal us all.September 21, 2022 See more

@ Veronica_R_T made sure to point out how much of a blessing it is that we get to see Bailey and Erivo perform together. Dare I say, hearing them duet could quite possibly defy gravity.

I just don't understand why there is not more people losing it over the fact that #JonathanBailey and #CynthiaErivo will be playing opposite each other as love interests in #Wicked. Do you all not understand the blessing that has been bestowed on us? The music we will get?September 22, 2022 See more

Others, like @ jaoepedror tweeted about how they will “literally die” when they hear the Bridgerton actor sing Fiyero’s main song “Dancing Through Life ” and, honestly, same.

the way i'll literally die when jonathan bailey starts singing dancing through life in the wicked movie musical i SWEAR pic.twitter.com/J8HCw66dTESeptember 21, 2022 See more

Who knows, maybe Bailey has known about this longer than we thought? As @ FdezzGarciiia pointed out, he could have been teasing his upcoming role in a recent interview.

Jonathan Bailey knew what he was doing teasing his role as Fiyero in the Wicked movies pic.twitter.com/K4jpqvErS7September 22, 2022 See more

While Bailey and Chu may have known about this for a while, the announcement yesterday 1,000% made fans’ days, like @ wannabecari for example, and will continue to brighten people’s lives, especially once we get our first looks at Bailey singing his heart out.

Literally doesn’t matter what else happens today the Jonathan Bailey Fiyero news has made this a banner day pic.twitter.com/K1t7Pyis75September 21, 2022 See more

Much like how Chu praised Grande and Erivo when they got cast, the same has happened with Bailey. With each post or comment that comes out, I just get more and more excited to see our Bridgerton viscount turn into a prince in Wicked.