The Wicked Movie Musical Is Looking To Cast A Bridgerton Favorite In A Key Role

The Wicked movie musical is shaping up with its star-studded cast. You were already excited enough when it was announced the musical film’s main two leads would be none other than singer-actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Now you have even more reason to be excited as the newest cast member to join the Wicked movie is a Bridgerton star in a key role. Namely fan favorite actor Jonathan Bailey.

As soon as you hear the word Bridgerton, you’re already picturing one of the Regency period hunks showing off their theater chops. Well, you would be right as Variety announced that Bridgerton season two’s Jonathan Bailey would be taking on the role of Fiyero. Bailey’s veteran theater experience started when he was a young boy in RSC's production of A Christmas Carol and made his West End debut in Les Misérables as Gavroche. Recently, he won a Laurence Olivier Award in 2019 for his role in Company and starred in the West End production of Cock this year. That’s a very impressive stage resume.

In the Wicked musical, Fiyero is a prince who falls for Elphaba, despite her being branded as...wicked . The problem is that Glinda has feelings for him too. This love triangle causes a rift between Glinda and Elphaba that would shape the relationship between the two of them forever. This sounds very similar to a certain smash hit Netflix show he's in, doesn’t it?

But while the theater was where Jonathan Bailey’s roots came from, you all know him from playing the elderly sibling of the Bridgerton clan, Anthony, Viscount of Bridgerton. Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen offered the British actor plenty of praise for his work in season two where he led the season. Not only may you remember drooling over his wet shirt scene that season, but for the love triangle between him, Kate, and her sister Edwina. Looks like Bridgerton fans will get to see him back in his familiar love triangle trope again between him, Elphaba, and Glinda.

Not only will you get to see Jonathan Bailey in one Wicked movie but two. Director John M. Chu revealed that he made a surprising move for Wicked in splitting the movie into two parts to avoid having to cut or trim songs or characters. This is a great way to stay true to Gregory Maguire’s 406-page source material. As for where part one will end , it’s possible it could be after we hear the song that kept pouring in musical auditions all throughout the 2000s: “Defying Gravity.” It would absolutely be a great way to send chills down audiences to further anticipate the next movie.