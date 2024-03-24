As Jonathan Majors Continues To Date Meagan Good, Her Sister Shares Feelings On Their Romance

Jonathan Majors has seen a number of legal issues over the past year, which began with him being arrested in March 2023 on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment. He ultimately went to trial for assault by the end of that year and, ultimately, Majors received a guilty verdict . Throughout the court proceedings and professional hits he’s taken since, he’s had a support system by his side, which includes girlfriend Meagan Good. As Majors awaits sentencing, the two stars remain an item, and Good’s sister is now sharing her feelings on their romance.

At this point, the two stars have made it no secret just how they feel about each other. They’ve been fixtures at a few red carpet events in recent months and, a few weeks ago, they attended the 7th annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon. At that time, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors revealed how they’re doing and, while chatting with the press, they declared that they’re “in love.” Good’s sister and fellow actress, La'Myia Good, was recently asked about the pairing, and she had positive thoughts to share:

We're all about love, love, love, positivity, positivity, positivity. So her being enveloped in that — seeing her so happy and seeing her so, just enjoying and really just being present in herself. I love it.

The actress shared these sentiments while chatting with People at the premiere of BET+’s new series, Diarra from Detroit. While sharing more thoughts, La’Myia Good referenced the changes that Meagan has experienced in her personal life over the past few years. In 2021, it was reported that she and her husband of nine years, DeVon Franklin, were divorcing, and their split was finalized by June 2022. La’Miya opened up about what it’s been like watching her sibling move forward in the wake of that:

I mean, you know, she's been on a long, a long journey. I think everybody knows that divorce is difficult. Moving forward is difficult. But not only that, transitioning with career and all her jobs that's going on. You know what I mean? So, absolutely. She's got a lot going on.

Reports that Jonathan Majors was dating his fellow superhero movie vet surfaced around the spring of 2023, when the two were spotted arriving in Los Angeles by plane together. In the months that followed, they truly began to go public with their relationship, leading to responses from the general public. One reaction came from Good’s Cousin Skeeter co-star , Robert Ri'chard, who praised his former colleague. And, when addressing Majors’ legal entanglements at the time, he opined that a person “should be innocent until proven guilty.” Aside from that, fans took issue with the ex-Marvel actor comparing Good to late activist Coretta Scott King , and Majors later explained that he meant no disrespect to King.

As their relationship continues, the Creed III star is looking towards his sentencing hearing, which is set to take place on April 8. After being found guilty of harassment and third-degree reckless assault, he faces up to a year in prison. Additionally, his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, is now suing him as well. Jabbari, who dated the actor and was embroiled in the assault trial, is seeking damages over alleged defamation, assault and battery and malicious prosecution.

It remains to be seen just how much time Jonathan Majors is handed by the judge. What seems evident right now, though, is that Meagan Good intends to remain by his side. And, as she stays with him, it appears she, in turn, has her sister’s support as well.