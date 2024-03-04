After Jonathan Majors Was Found Guilty In His Assault Trial, He And Girlfriend Meagan Good Reveal How They’re Doing

Jonathan Majors’ legal issues made headlines for most of 2023, and that all came to a head when he received a guilty verdict in his assault trial back in December. The embattled actor currently faces up to a year in prison due to charges of harassment and third-degree reckless assault. Throughout his court battle, Majors has also been in a relationship with fellow actor Meagan Good. Insiders have dropped details regarding how the couple has been doing since the verdict came down. Now, both stars have personally provided an update on how they’re doing at this point.

The couple were among those who attended the 7th annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon, which was held in Los Angeles this past weekend. Extra caught up with the couple, who discussed the importance of supporting Black talent. Also, when asked how they were doing from a personal standpoint, the former Kang the Conqueror actor had the following sentiments to share:

[We’re] in love... We're doing good, thanks for asking.

The Shazam! actress briefly responded on that front as well. And her thoughts pretty much match up with those of her partner:

We're doing great. God's good.

These are fairly direct statements, and they seemingly match up with prior reports about the two stars’ romance. It was reported that the relationship was holding steady after Jonathan Majors’ conviction . In fact, a source went as far as to say that the couple had been “inseparable” since the ruling came down. Based on how the couple looked amid the event, that doesn’t seem like an unreasonable descriptor.

It was during the spring of 2023 that the two actors were first romantically linked, as paparazzi snapped photos of them together. In time, however, they became a bit more open about their relationship. They notably attended the Congressional Black Caucus’ Black and White Ball together, during which the Creed III star seemed to suggest that he was getting serious with Meagan Good . While addressing people at the event, he referred to her as “the Mrs.,” with more than a few people taking notice of that.

The romance has seen its share of criticism, specifically due to Jonathan Majors comparing his partner to the late Coretta Scott King . Many took offense to the remarks, including the late activist’s daughter, Bernice King. Majors subsequently explained that he didn’t mean to disparage Coretta, as he simply aimed to convey his “utmost respect” for her.