As Jonathan Majors Awaits Sentencing, He's Being Sued By His Ex-Girlfriend

Nearly one year after he was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges, Jonathan Majors legal issues remain in play. The embattled actor stood trial for assault near the end of 2023, and the case ended with Majors being found guilty of harassment and third-degree reckless assault. At present, the actor is awaiting his sentencing hearing, which is set to happen in a little less than a month. In the interim, Majors (who's also taken some professional hits) is now facing yet another legal challenge, as his ex-girlfriend – who was at the center of his trial – is now suing him.

Grace Jabbari, who was in a relationship with the former Marvel actor for two years, is reportedly suing her ex over acts he allegedly committed while they were involved. Rolling Stone obtained documents from the filing, which show that Jabbari is taking legal action over alleged assault and battery, defamation and malicious prosecution. Upon this turn of events, Jabbari’s attorney shared a statement with the news outlet. Brittany Henderson made note of her client’s “bravery” and seemingly expressed confidence in their case being successful:

It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable. Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.

A noted dancer and movement coach who worked on Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the plaintiff reportedly filed the suit in New York on Tuesday. Her suit reportedly lays out five causes of action, which include the three aforementioned offenses. The documents include the claim that Jonathan Majors was abusive towards Grace Jabbari at multiple points after they became acquainted on the set of the superhero movie in 2021.

One alleged situation that’s chronicled reportedly took place in London in September 2022. At the time, the Creed III star supposedly threw his-then girlfriend on the hood of a car and shut her mouth as she tried to call for help. It’s also said that when they arrived home later, he strangled her, banged her head against the marble floor and threatened to kill her. Per the suit, the plaintiff could "barely move without pain … [and] have a constant ringing headache."

Legal representatives of Grace Jabbari also argue that the Magazine Dreams star defamed their client by making false declarations about her. Via the docs, they specifically called out the actor’s interview on ABC News, during which he said that he “never hit a woman” and that his “hands have never struck a woman.” (During that same interview, he also got candid about the moment the verdict came down in court.)

The actor’s ex and her team were notably prevented from sharing allegations from past situations during the assault trial. Though as Rolling Stone notes, the purported 2022 incident in London was brought up (briefly) at a point.

Grace Jabbari, who’s since responded to the assault verdict, is reportedly aiming to receive punitive and compensatory damages, with the ultimately monetary amount yet to be determined. Jonathan Majors’ team has yet to issue a formal response to Jabbari’s lawsuit, as of this writing. He’s currently set to return to court for his sentencing hearing on April 8.