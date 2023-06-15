As Meagan Good’s Relationship With Jonathan Majors Goes Public, Her Former Nickelodeon Co-Star Has Thoughts
Meagan Good's co-star shared his thoughts about her relationship with Jonathan Majors in the midst of his legal issues.
Being a celebrity can be a double edged sword. While it brings fame and awesome opportunities, one’s personal struggles can become a very public matter. Actor Jonathan Majors has no doubt learned this firsthand, as he’d made countless headlines due to his recent assault charges and ongoing legal battle. He also turned heads when it was revealed that he was dating Shazam actress Meagan Good in the midst of this controversy. And after their relationship went public, her former Nickelodeon co-star has thoughts.
About a month ago rumors started circulating that Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were dating amidst his current legal issues and allegations of abuse. There’s been plenty of discourse online about their relationship as the situation in court plays out. Her Cousin Skeeter co-star Robert Ri'chard recently spoke to TMZ about Good’s relationship status, and he offered his perspective by saying:
There you have it. While some folks out there were concerned for Megan Good given her new relationship with Jonathan Majors, not everyone shares that opinion. In fact, Ri’chard seems to have faith in his former co-star’s judgment and morality.
Majors was charged with assault and harassment back in March, related to an alleged incident that occurred in New York City with his ex-girlfriend. Since then there’s been a number of legal twists (see a timeline of the Jonathan Majors accusations here) as he attempts to clear his name. During this time there were also reports of him dating Meagan Good, which seemingly turned out to be true. Later during his chat with TMZ, Robert Ri'chard addressed the legal situation, saying:
While he was careful not to comment too specifically, Ri'chard’s comments seemed like a rational perspective. While cancel culture is something that’s become commonplace, there is a legal system for celebrity disputes. And we’ll just have to see how Jonathan Majors’ team continues to fight for the Creed III actor.
The timing of Majors’ controversy is partly why its gotten so much attention; his starpower was steadily growing and he had just celebrated the release of both Creed III and Ant-Man 3. His role in the MCU continues to be the subject of conversation, as Kang was expected to be the next Thanos-level threat to the shared universe. While fans wait for news from the studio, there's been some debate as to who might replace Majors as Kang.
Meagan Good can be seen in Shazam 2 which is streaming now on Max. As for Jonathan Majors, he’s expected to appear on Loki Season 2 as another variant of Kang. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
