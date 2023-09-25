Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Attended A Gala Together, And He Made It Clear That Things Are Serious

Jonathan Majors has been in the headlines recently for reasons other than his acting roles, as he faces a trial for assault. But the man who is expected to play a big role in Loki Season 2 has also been in the news for his relationship with actress Meagan Good, and it turns out that relationship may be more serious than we thought.

Majors and Good attended the Congressional Black Caucus’ Black and White Ball over the weekend and both spoke to the assembled crowd. In a post that’s gone viral on Twitter, Good speaks some inspirational words, before Majors takes the mic briefly to say…

Y’all heard the Mrs., so that’s what it is.

The crowd certainly responded to the use of the word “Mrs.” and even the initial post asks the question if the two have actually gotten married. There’s apparently no word from their rep;, it’s certainly possible the two got married in secret, they wouldn’t be the first celebrities to pull that off. But even if Majors simply used the word as a term of endearment, the fact that he used that word specifically would seem to indicate that the relationship is quite serious.

Majors and Good began to be seen in public together back in May, though neither side was conforming the relationship immediately. Good finalized a divorce back in June 2022. The pair were seen together for the first time shortly after Majors was accused of assault in New York. And while it's only been a few months, and those months have almost certainly been quite stressful for the couple, it certainly appears they in it for the long haul.

Majors has denied any wrongdoing in the assault charges, which stem from an incident in March where Majors allegedly choked a woman he was with in the back of a taxi. The actor has reportedly filed his own complaint against the woman, claiming that she scratched him, and calling her “hysterical.” The trial has been delayed several times and is now scheduled for October.

Since the allegations became public others have come forward with stories of abusive behavior from Majors. The actor has been removed from several upcoming projects, but his most significant, his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is, as far as we know, still moving forward. We know Majors will have a major role in Loki Season 2 which begins airing on Disney+ in October, and he’ll be the major villain in the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty, with the character expected to make several appearances in projects in between to further set up the the big finale.

Majors has spoken little about everything going on in his life of late. Unsurprisingly, he's let his lawyer do the talking. If the trial happens soon, whatever the outcome, perhaps he'll finally speak openly once it's all over.