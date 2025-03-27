Is Sydney Sweeney’s Success In Hollywood Allegedly Impacting Her Engagement? What’s Going On, According To An Insider

Is her career impacting her relationship?

Sydney Sweeney standing in a coffee shop almost smiling in Anyone But You.
(Image credit: Sony)

As Sydney Sweeney prepares for a busy run on the 2025 movie schedule and beyond, allegedly, her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino is in trouble. According to an insider, the actress’s career and success are reportedly impacting her engagement as they claimed that while the couple hasn’t broken up, they have called off their wedding.

This report comes not long after fans thought Sweeney and Davino broke up (again). All of this started after the actress seemingly deleted an image of her kissing her partner from Instagram. Of course, speculation like this has happened before - like the time it was rumored that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were together. That proved to be false, and we don’t yet know what the case is this time.

However, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the engaged couple is allegedly “having major issues” as they explained:

Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.

So, according to this source, the pair are reportedly still together, but have called off their wedding. They got engaged in 2022. However, this insider claimed that it seems like plans for moving beyond that stage have been halted.

Again, all this is not confirmed, however, the source alleged that this is happening partially because of Sydney Sweeney’s success as an actress. They claimed that her busy schedule has made it hard for the couple and caused “tension.” Further explaining this point, the source said:

A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments. She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.

The story went on to say that the Euphoria actress is giving her “full attention” to her work, and that’s been a point of contention.

Between the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid that will be released in December to the Christy Martin biopic she’s working on, we know Sweeney’s schedule is packed. On top of those, she’s also working on films like Scandalous! and Barbarella, among others. Plus, she’s not just an actress; she’s a producer as well.

There’s also Euphoria Season 3 to consider. It was announced that the Zendaya-led HBO hit was in production in February. So, this long-awaited junior season can also be added to the list of Sweeney’s projects.

Apparently, when the performer is specifically promoting a project, which she will likely do with every film and show mentioned above, it makes things tense between her and her parnter. The source alleged:

Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars. It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.

Back when she was promoting Anyone But You, rumors about her being with Powell ran rampant. And while there was no romance between the two, the Twisters actor admitted that they did “lean into” the affair rumors.

However, that was a few years ago, so let's focus on the here and now. Allegedly, Sydney Sweeney’s relationship with Jonathan Davino is in a rocky place, in part because of her career. However, as far as we know, they’re still together. So, as we learn more about what’s going on between them and the state of their relationship, we’ll keep you posted.

