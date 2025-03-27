Is Sydney Sweeney’s Success In Hollywood Allegedly Impacting Her Engagement? What’s Going On, According To An Insider
Is her career impacting her relationship?
As Sydney Sweeney prepares for a busy run on the 2025 movie schedule and beyond, allegedly, her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino is in trouble. According to an insider, the actress’s career and success are reportedly impacting her engagement as they claimed that while the couple hasn’t broken up, they have called off their wedding.
This report comes not long after fans thought Sweeney and Davino broke up (again). All of this started after the actress seemingly deleted an image of her kissing her partner from Instagram. Of course, speculation like this has happened before - like the time it was rumored that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were together. That proved to be false, and we don’t yet know what the case is this time.
However, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the engaged couple is allegedly “having major issues” as they explained:
So, according to this source, the pair are reportedly still together, but have called off their wedding. They got engaged in 2022. However, this insider claimed that it seems like plans for moving beyond that stage have been halted.
Again, all this is not confirmed, however, the source alleged that this is happening partially because of Sydney Sweeney’s success as an actress. They claimed that her busy schedule has made it hard for the couple and caused “tension.” Further explaining this point, the source said:
The story went on to say that the Euphoria actress is giving her “full attention” to her work, and that’s been a point of contention.
Between the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid that will be released in December to the Christy Martin biopic she’s working on, we know Sweeney’s schedule is packed. On top of those, she’s also working on films like Scandalous! and Barbarella, among others. Plus, she’s not just an actress; she’s a producer as well.
There’s also Euphoria Season 3 to consider. It was announced that the Zendaya-led HBO hit was in production in February. So, this long-awaited junior season can also be added to the list of Sweeney’s projects.
Apparently, when the performer is specifically promoting a project, which she will likely do with every film and show mentioned above, it makes things tense between her and her parnter. The source alleged:
Back when she was promoting Anyone But You, rumors about her being with Powell ran rampant. And while there was no romance between the two, the Twisters actor admitted that they did “lean into” the affair rumors.
However, that was a few years ago, so let's focus on the here and now. Allegedly, Sydney Sweeney’s relationship with Jonathan Davino is in a rocky place, in part because of her career. However, as far as we know, they’re still together. So, as we learn more about what’s going on between them and the state of their relationship, we’ll keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
