Rumors About Sydney Sweeney’s Relationship Have Been Swirling For Months, And The Latest Update Is Pretty Mind-Blowing

Sydney Sweeney’s love life has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now and, now, rumors are swirling around her again due to what seems to be a massive development. It was reported this week that she and fiancé Jonathan Davino have called off their wedding and split up. As of this writing, Sweeney herself has yet to formally confirm this, though various sources have corroborated the reports. Now, there’s another update regarding the pair, and many may find this to be surprising.

Although news of the 27-year-old actress’ alleged split from her 41-year-old partner is only just reaching the surface, it would seem the two supposedly haven’t been on solid footing for a little while. Sources tell TMZ that they’ve actually been living apart since January and have essentially been living separate lives. As pointed out by the news outlet, the last time the two were photographed together was around January 20. Just weeks later, it was reported that they’d delayed their nuptials.

Speculation regarding a supposed breakup was set off in March after Sydney Sweeney made an interesting move on social media. After she removed an Instagram photo of her and Jonathan Davino kissing, fans believed Sweeney had broken up with him. It was around the same time that insiders dropped claims about how Sweeney’s career was impacting her romance. A source alleged that she and Davino were having “major issues” and that those problems stemmed “from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments.”

We can’t say for sure whether professional obligations truly factored into this situation, though it can be said that the A-list actress has been in high demand as of late. On the film side of the equation, she’s been working on the upcoming adaptation of The Housemaid, and she’s leading the Christy Martin biopic. On top of that, she’s also set to reprise her role as Cassie Howard on the third season of Euphoria.

The Sharp Objects’ star’s work aside, there was another headline-grabbing development that occurred in the aftermath of her canceling her wedding. Last weekend, she was spotted hanging out with Glen Powell in Dallas, who she famously worked with on Anyone but You. As they promoted that rom-com a few years back, the stars sparked rumors that they were dating. However, it was later revealed that they were not romantically involved and that Powell and Sweeney only leaned into the buzz in order to promote their film.

It would seem that there’s still nothing between the two stars now. After their recent outing in the Lone Star State, a source indicated that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are only friends, and that the former is close with the Powell family. Apparently, she was only in Texas to attend the wedding of Powell’s sister, Leslie. Even still, comments on social media seem to indicate that fans would love to see the two co-stars hook up in real life.

Considering that neither Sydney Sweeney nor Jonathan Davino have officially spoken out about the reported separation and/or breakup, the public can only speculate as to what’s been going on. Whether either of them actually decides to release some kind of comment remains to be seen. Hopefully, if they have gone their separate ways, they’re both able to move on in a way that best suits them.