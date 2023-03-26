Jonathan Majors' Rep Speaks Out After The Star Was Arrested For Strangulation And More

Jonathan Majors, best known to audiences for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Creed III and more, has been arrested. According to reports, the rising Hollywood actor was taken into custody this weekend after being charged with several offenses. Majors, who is now out of police custody, is currently facing charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. While this story is still developing, a representative for the actor has already spoken out and denied the accusations leveled at him.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested in New York City Saturday morning after police responded to a call around 11 p.m. ET somewhere around Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Jonathan Majors is being accused of assaulting a woman and, according to TMZ , the individual pressing charges is allegedly his girlfriend. Per the outlet, she and Majors were in a taxi and returning home from a Brooklyn bar when they got into a heated discussion. Authorities were told that the unidentified female saw Majors texting another woman and she proceeded to look at his phone. The star is said to have been angered by this and purportedly proceeded to grab her hand and slap her. The woman also claims that the White Boy Rick alum put his hands around her neck.

Around the same time that this story broke, the performer’s representative put out their statement. In addition to denying the claims, they also expressed optimism that the matter will be resolved and in the actor’s favor:

He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.

TMZ’s sources say that the woman was dropped off later that night, while her alleged actor boyfriend spent the remainder of the evening at a separate location. Per reports, the lady had several visible injuries and is in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital. She reportedly had marks on her face, redness and a laceration behind one of her ears.

This incident arises amid Jonathan Majors’ ascent to the upper echelons of the entertainment industry. Over the past few years, he’s amassed credits in acclaimed films such as The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods (on which he worked with his idol, Spike Lee) and Devotion. But he arguably reached another level of stardom when he was cast as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. He’d make his debut in Loki, where he played He Who Remains – a multiversal variant of the aforementioned comic book antagonist.

Last month, the star debuted as Kang proper in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and, amid the mixed to negative reviews, his performance was received positively. And just a few weeks ago, the actor marked the release of Creed III and received praise for his portrayal of the antagonistic Damian Anderson. The star notably got in top shape to play the role, for which he took a real punch from leading man and director Michael B. Jordan.

Time will tell how this case plays out for Jonathan Majors, who’s landed (and circled) a number of acting jobs for the next few years. More details on the situation with his supposed girlfriend are likely to surface as local authorities get more information.