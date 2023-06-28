Jonathan Majors Just Filed A Cross-Complaint In Court, And The Docs Call His Alleged Abuser 'Hysterical'

Jonathan Majors continues to go through legal proceedings in the aftermath of his arrest in New York back in March. He was reportedly involved in an altercation while out with his then-girlfriend in New York. As of this writing, Majors has been charged with “several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree” and more. He’s already appeared virtually in court, and the embattled star will have to appear in person for the court date that’s been set for early August. Now, ahead of that trial, Majors has filed a cross-complaint, and the documents refer to his alleged abuser as “hysterical.”

The formal complaint that’s been filed by the 33-year-old is against his ex, who’s been identified as Grace Jabbari. Per legal documents obtained by Insider , the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star met with the NYPD on June 21 and gave his account of what went down the night of the reported incident. Early on, it was reported that after a heated argument, the star grabbed Jabbari’s hand and slapped her, before allegedly putting his hands around her neck. However, Jonathan Majors is countering that by claiming that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari slapped and scratched him as well as grabbed his face. These purported blows reportedly caused bleeding and pain for the actor.

Two NYPD precincts are apparently collaborating on the matter and, per Insider, they reportedly have probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari. Priya Chaudhry – the Creed III star’s lawyer – noted that an “incident card” has been issued, which would allow authorities to take Jabbari into custody. However, said card was later deactivated on the behest of the District Attorney’s Office. Nevertheless, Chaudhry, in a statement, expressed gratitude to the department for overseeing the reported evidence. The attorney has made several arguments on her client’s behalf and, through a letter, she denied the claims made by Jabbari:

Ms. Jabbari claims that Mr. Majors assaulted her in a car in Chinatown around 12:00 a.m. on March 25, 2023, and during this incident, Mr. Majors broke her finger and lacerated her ear. We have proof that this is a complete lie

Shortly after Jonathan Majors was taken into custody, his rep responded to the allegations , saying that he had “done nothing wrong” and added that his team “look[ed] forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” Shortly after, Priya Chaudhry weighed in with alleged evidence that she said disputed the allegations , including video footage and written statements. At the time, she also suggested that the actor was “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” Chaudhry later alleged that Majors was “taunted” by police after the alleged assault incident.

In the months since the incident, Grace Jabbari has been granted a full order of protection by the DA’s office. All the while, the Lovecraft Country actor’s career has suffered due to his array of legal woes. He’s lost a few projects, and sources claim that Hollywood is now becoming “cold” towards the actor, who had been rising within the industry’s ranks as of late.

Jonathan Majors’ trial is currently set for August 3 and, according to the presiding judge, “a warrant can be issued for [his] arrest within 48 hours” should he not appear in person. We’ll have to wait and see if he abides by the requirement, and the same can be said for the effects of the cross-complaint.