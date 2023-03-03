Jonathan Majors Reacts To Ant-Man 3’s Negative Reviews
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's supposed flop era has left Majors with some insightful commentary.
Negative reviews for any movie can range from constructive criticism to absolute wreckage. As the new Marvel movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has seen itself wind up on the “rotten” side of the scale, star Jonathan Majors has reacted to the negative reviews with a thoughtful dissections of how he sees the review experience.
During his appearance on IndieWire’s podcast Screen Talk, the man recently seen as Kang the Conqueror definitely had some thoughts on Ant-Man 3’s rather sad Marvel record. Facing the reality of the entertainment world, Majors started off with how, if at all, these reviews have affected him personally:
When it comes to personal reactions to the buzz around a movie, Jonathan Majors has a pretty good head on his shoulders about it all. It’s an important thing to note because while the critical consensus has been trending towards negative on the picture itself, pretty much everyone can also agree that Majors’ Kang was one of the bright spots in the entire affair. Which, from the looks of it, is part of how he keeps cool when it comes to the reactions to any of his films.
Digging deeper into the critical reaction to Ant-Man 3, or for any movie for that matter, Majors went on to lay out a layer of understanding that doesn’t come up often when all is said and done. Looking at the more personal angle, as well as how review scores stack up to box office receipts, the star of the comparatively better received Creed III offered this extra context he considers when reading reviews:
Just as critics look for the performances of an actor like Majors to help inform why they like or dislike certain parts of a film, that lens works both ways. His outlook only serves to further take any potential sting out of reviews like those seen for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it's something that anyone in the industry should consider when they find their own rough patches.
Another noted Ant-Man 3 participant who’s spoken out about the reviews is screenwriter Jeff Loveness. Quantumania’s scribe admitted to feeling quite low after seeing the drubbing that his contribution to the MCU took upon its release. It’s unfortunate that he would take such notices to heart, but there’s hope that his future involvement in this universe won’t leave him as downhearted.
Seeing as Loveness is also writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he'll have another shot to work with Jonathan Majors' big bad in the Marvel firmament. And if he's seen this interview himself, Jeff Loveness can use these wise words from his acting collaborator to keep pushing forward with the thrills he has in mind for Phase 6's big cinematic event.
In the meantime, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III are now both in theaters, which is good news for anyone who wants to treat themselves to a Jonathan Majors double feature. If you need some time to brush up on your MCU history, and/or just want to rewatch Majors’ “He Who Remains” in the season finale to Loki, all of that is possible through the power of a Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.