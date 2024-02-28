Josh Brolin Responds To Wild Internet Rumors About Wanting To Make Out With Dune 2 Costar Timothée Chalamet

It's an exciting time to be a movie fan. Because after waiting and Dune 2's delay, Denis Villeneuve's sequel is finally about to arrive in theaters. Fans are eager to see the all-star Dune: Part Two cast kick ass on Arrakis, including Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin. And the latter actor recently responded to wild internet rumors about wanting to make out with Chalamet on set.

What we know about Dune: Part Two includes the overall plot, and killer cast assembled by Villeneuve. Josh Brolin wrote a poem about Chalamet while working together on the sc-fi franchise, and it quickly went viral, with some fans imagining a more intimidate connection between the two A-listers. While appearing on GMA to promote Dune 2, the Thanos actor got real about the recent discourse online, saying:

You know, that's gotten out of control. You know what, when you're an older actor, okay, and you're looking at new, great young talent, I get excited. So you're sitting there and you see Florence Pugh, or you're seeing Zendaya, or you're seeing Timothée, and I get excited. Especially people who work hard. So I'm sitting there writing and I don't have a scene that day, and I'm writing these nice things and then the internet grabs a hold of it and thinks I want to make out with Timothée or whatever.

There you have it. Brolin has cleared the air, and explained why he ended up writing an ode to Chalamet while filming the Dune series. And no, he doesn't want to smooch the Paul Atreides actor, although he does recognize his talents.

This clarification is sure to quickly go viral, given how many fans out there are already shipping Brolin and Chalamet. And smart money says those moviegoers are going to be re-watching the first Dune with their Max subscription in order to glean any clues.

Regardless of this chatter, the hype surrounding Dune 2's release is at an all-time high. CinemaBlend's own Dune: Part Two review praised it as "blockbuster perfection", so it sounds like the additional wait for its arrival will be worth it. And smart money says that'll result in some strong box office numbers.

It should be interesting to see how Dune: Part Two ultimately performs in theaters, and if Warner Bros. moves forward with a third installment. Director Denis Villeneueve has expressed interest in Dune 3, if only to make sure that the true moral of the franchise's story is told. It should be interesting to see if this happens, and therefore manages to collaborate again with the all-star cast like Timothée Chalamet. And if he does, maybe another poem by Brolin will follow as well.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st. Check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.