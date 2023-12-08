Josh Gad Has A Heartbreaking Update On His Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Legacy-quel, But It’s Not All Bad News

When it was announced a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot was happening, fans couldn’t help but rejoice upon learning Rick Moranis would return after a long hiatus from the limelight. Thankfully, Josh Gad spearheaded the project, as he was set to play Moranis’ son. However, there hasn’t been much news since it was announced. Unfortunately, that’s for good reason, as Gad gave a bittersweet update on the legacy-quel, albeit with a silver lining.

The Frozen star was candid about the stalled reboot’s progress during an interview on The Jesse Cagle Show. Gad couldn’t hold back his disappointment as he revealed the sequel wasn’t going forward right now. The Olaf actor mentioned multiple factors that led to this development before revealing an unexpected twist about how close the sequel was to being filmed. Gad said:

It's very, it's, look, the heartbreak is, we actually were weeks away from filming it on multiple occasions. And it's come so much closer than I think anyone knows. And part of it was really my schedule and my fault. And then, you know, part of it is that I think Disney's got different mandates right now, but I still believe that there's an audience for an actual sequel to “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” I happen to think that Rick Moranis is one of the greatest actors and comedians of all time. I am desperate to bring him out of retirement. So never say never. We'll see.

At least Gad was honest with his sequel update. His schedule became busy with his current Broadway run of Gutenberg! and the announcement of two Frozen sequels. It seemed the Honey I Shrunk the Kids reboot was ready to go at various points over the last few years. However, his reasoning for the movie’s cancellation made sense, as Disney has been scrapping various movies (and TV shows) after a lackluster year at the box office. The House of Mouse will not have a billion-dollar-grossing movie for the first time in a decade.

While the Honey I Shrunk legacy-quel is dormant for now, Josh Gad did have a piece of bright news for Rick Moranis fans. The film and stage star hinted that both parties might be working on another project in the meantime. The Beauty and the Beast star said:

Well, we're talking. We're talking.

So it appears that Josh Gad and Rick Moranis might co-star in another film in the future. It would be fun to see both actors play a father and son in another capacity. Whether it’s on the big or small screen, I'm fascinated to see what both actors have in store for audiences. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first canceled Disney project for the Tony-nominated actor, as the Gaston and LeFou spinoff series was also shelved.

As Josh Gad mentioned before, his career is in full swing as he appeared in multiple films and TV shows in 2023. Gad was heard in the animal comedy Strays, which is currently available through a Peacock subscription. You can also stay on the streamer and watch the multifaceted performer in the series Wolf Like Me.