Will Frozen 3 Happen? Here’s Josh Gad’s Honest Thoughts

While Disney is known for animated blockbusters, few have had the cultural impact as Frozen. The House of Mouse even produced a full theatrical sequel, which was similarly successful at the box office. But could Frozen 3 happen? Here’s Josh Gad’s honest thoughts.

Actor Josh Gad became a household name thanks to his delightful voice work as Olaf in Frozen. Gad has since reprised his role in both the sequel and various shorts, including the new Disney+ series Olaf Presents. Gad was recently asked about the possibility of a full threequel, answering honestly with:

Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist. I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say 'Let's do it.' But right now, no Frozen 3.

That was pretty honest. It looks like there’s no plans for Frozen 3 to happen anytime soon. While Josh Gad isn’t putting out of the question for sometime in the future, the filmmakers don’t seem inspired to write a new story just yet,

Josh Gad’s comments to Dublin’s 98FM might be disappointing for the generations of Frozen fans out there. But it took a whopping six years for the first sequel to come together and arrive in theaters. Filmmakers Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee are very specific about their characters’ journey on the big screen, and a threequel will seemingly only arrive if the proper story calls for it.

While Frozen continues to be a part of pop culture and in the hearts of countless children, there's no guarantee that a third movie will ever actually come to fruition. Disney doesn’t generally do animated sequels, with most of those follow-up projects going straight to home release. But Frozen 2 was another massive undertaking, resulting in over a billion dollars at the box office.

Luckily for the many Frozen fans out there, there are some other ways to return to Arrendale other than a threequel. As previously mentioned, Josh Gad’s signature character is getting even more streaming content on Disney+, with Olaf Presents featuring the snowman recapping beloved Disney movies . As a reminder, you can check out the trailer below,

While the future of the Frozen franchise remains unclear, Disney is continuing to produce thrilling animated blockbusters. Coming up in time for Thanksgiving is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto, which will feature new songs by the Hamilton icon.