Julia Roberts Has A Classic Publicist Comment After Joking Her New Rom-Com With George Clooney Could Be ‘Terrible’

Julia Roberts was considered one of the queens of romantic comedies. Her infectious personality would stand out in classics like Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Notting Hill. Next, we’ll see her back in her rom-com glory as she re-teams with George Clooney in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise. But does Julia Roberts have faith in her new project? The Ocean’s Eleven actress shares a publicist comment after she jokes that her new movie with George Clooney could be “terrible.”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been a dynamic duo in five projects together including the Oceans movies, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and Money Monster. In their sixth collaboration Ticket to Paradise, a divorced couple travels to Bali to stop their daughter’s abrupt marriage to prevent her from making the same mistake her parents made. The August: Osage County star spoke to Variety about the possibility that her new film could be “terrible.”

It is a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible.' I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.

One may think it’s strange that Julia Roberts is already having potentially negative feelings towards a movie that hasn’t even come out yet. Maybe she feels that audiences could still be looking down on this film despite the talented leads that will be in it. The ‘90s rom-com actress once said that the reason she stopped doing romantic comedies for years was that she was waiting for a really good rom-com idea to come out. So, she’s clearly taking a chance with this film if she’s had her doubts in the past. This is also a rom-com first in years for George Clooney who felt like the script was funny and that Julia Roberts was what helped him decide to take part in this project.

A lot of actors have been making comebacks towards the rom-com genre. Legally Blonde’s Reese Witherspoon will be returning to her rom-com roots for the Netflix film Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher. Meg Ryan will also be returning to the rom-com genre after a decade with David Duchovny called What Happens Later. While these movies may not give these stars recognition during award season, we need something to make our hearts warm during these uncertain times we live in.