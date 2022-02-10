Marry Me Reviews Are Online, Read What Critics Think Of The Jennifer Lopez Romance
By Heidi Venable published
What do the reviews say about J-Lo and Owen Wilson's new rom-com?
Ben Affleck isn’t the only A-lister reuniting with Jennifer Lopez for a little romance. Owen Wilson has rejoined his co-star from Anaconda more than 20 years later in a completely different genre for the romantic comedy Marry Me. Critics have had a chance to see the movie, which will be released in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, February 11 – just in time for Valentine’s Day viewing.
In the adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby, Jennifer Lopez stars as Latin pop singer Kat Valdez, who learns her partner has been having an affair and makes a split-second decision to marry Owen Wilson’s Charlie Gilbert, a man she doesn’t know but finds in the audience at one of her concerts.
Let’s check out what the reviews say about this reunion, starting with our own CinemaBlend review. Sarah El-Mahmoud gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying while the plot is scoff-worthy, somehow between Kat Coiro’s direction and the chemistry of its stars, Marry Me pulls it off, feeling like a rom-com plucked from the golden era of the early 2000s:
Angie Han of THR agrees the movie feels like a throwback, but that it’s so self-aware of how celebrity works in the current day and age that it could basically double as an advertisement for albums from Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma (who plays Lopez’s philandering lover Bastian). She writes,
Carlos Aguilar of The Wrap, however, says Jennifer Lopez is too good for this generic screenplay, and although he commends the movie for having two Latino leads in Lopez and Maluma, diversity does not guarantee good storytelling:
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson seem to hit a positive note with all of the critics, but Caroline Siede of AV Club, who grades Marry Me a C+, says the screenwriters don’t fully commit to trusting the lead duo. The movie isn’t confident enough to dig into the themes like feminism or social media that are introduced. She writes,
IndieWire’s Kate Erbland is just slightly less critical of the movie’s faults, grading it a B-. She is among the critics who compare the film favorably to the Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant 1999 hit Notting Hill and says Jennifer Lopez makes a case for why rom-coms are still worth making:
Some reviews seem to think the classic rom-com formula is more successful than others, but all agree that the unlikely chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson makes this one a charmer.
If this sounds like a movie for you, make it part of your Valentine’s weekend plans, as it will be released both in theaters and to Peacock subscribers on February 11. You can also check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are coming soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.