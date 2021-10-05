Reese Witherspoon Is Returning To Her Rom-Com Roots For Her New Netflix Movie

Reese Witherspoon has been cruising on cloud nine lately. She made headlines for selling her production company Hello Sunshine for millions, and in addition to building her production credits, Witherspoon has been growing her lifestyle brand and loving on her family. Now, fans will get to see the Oscar winner back in her element after an extended absence – romantic comedies. But moviegoers aren’t the only ones excited about her return, as Witherspoon couldn’t hold back about her new Netflix film on social media.

It was major news when it was announced Reese Witherspoon would return to her rom-com roots with Ashton Kutcher. Outside of interviews, fans hadn’t laughed with or at Witherspoon for a while. The Morning Show star couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to her Instagram to announce production on Your Place or Mine had begun. She knew followers would love the return to form, so check out the Oscar winner’s cheerful post below:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Seeing all those images recalled the days of Reese Witherspoon making audiences laugh. Of course, like any Witherspoon rom-com, the actress was stylish and ready for work. She wanted everyone to know the 2000s rom-com queen was back in effect. Again, Witherspoon seemed just as excited to return to her roots as followers were. Hopefully the joy she expressed will translate to her and co-star Ashton Kutcher’s onscreen chemistry.

Shooting Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher is a welcomed return to the once-dominate genre. The Netflix film marks the first time Reese Witherspoon has done the genre since 2017’s Home Again. As most Witherspoon fans know, the actress was one of Hollywood’s top rom-com stars in the 2000s and 2010s. Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama and Just Like Heaven are still remembered and quoted to this day. This will be a pleasant change from dramatic roles like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere viewers have come to know from the Oscar winner.

But Your Place or Mine is just the beginning of Witherspoon’s rom-com return. Of course, most viewers already know Legally Blonde 3 is currently in the works. The news put moviegoers on alert that Elle Woods and the “bend and snap” are poised for a monumental return. With Mindy Kaling serving as the writer, the much-anticipated sequel is bound to be filled with pink power suits and dogs named Bruiser. Viewers should be prepared to see Elle taking on the next phase of her life.

With Reese Witherspoon returning to romantic comedies, fans will once again get to see Witherspoon’s comedic timing and delivery on the screen. Along with the two rom-coms, the actress has multiple projects coming down the pipeline. No date has been announced for Your Place or Mine, while Legally Blonde 3 is currently in development with a 2022 release date.