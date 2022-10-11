Julia Roberts Shares Why Acting Is Not Her End All, Be All: ‘Not My Only Dream Come True’
Despite all of her fame and success, Julia Roberts says acting isn't her end all, be all.
Julia Roberts is Hollywood royalty by every stretch of the imagination -- and she has the acclaim, box office receipts and accolades, to back that notion up. The Oscar winner has spent more than four decades entertaining the masses through film and TV. But despite being a decades-long presence in Hollywood, acting isn’t the main factor to Roberts. The Ticket to Paradise actress recently explained why acting is not her "only dream come true."
The Hollywood icon made the revelation while speaking with CBS Sunday Morning (via CBS News). During the '90s and early 2000s, Roberts broke the glass ceiling as Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, as she had multiple hit films under her belt. But things changed for her when she met cinematographer Danny Moder, her husband of 20 years, while filming The Mexican. The Pretty Woman star stated during the recent interview that her career is still a priority but is not equal to her family. In her words:
It’s interesting to hear that the star doesn't place too much emphasis on her profession, especially considering just how successful she's been. But looking at her career since the 2000s, her output has been less frequent since she and her husband started building a family. The couple welcomed three children in the mid-2000s, which is around the time fans saw her career slow down. All in all, one can definitely understand why being a mother and wife became a higher priority for her.
Of course, like any human being, the Oscar winner has other things that she aspires to. And it appears being a mother and wife has been as fulfilling as her noteworthy acting career, if not moreso. Julia Roberts went on to say:
Building a life outside of entertainment is clearly something Julia Roberts needed after years of taking part in the rat race. Despite her and her husband both working in Hollywood, they managed to do the one thing some stars have admitted to struggling with – a separation of personal and professional lives. And in a complex industry like this, that's something to be commended.
Part of her peace seems to come from her children not being in the spotlight, as keeping them out of it seems to have created another level of anonymity for the actress' private life. Many celebrities have taken measures to protect their kids, and it's seemingly no different with the Ocean's Eleven alum.
It does seem in does seem that in recent years, Julia Roberts’ career has picked up as she's taken on new and exciting film and TV roles. More recently, the 54-year-old actress just got back into the rom-com game with Ticket to Paradise, in a role that allowed her to be snarky to frequent co-star George Clooney. Even ahead of the romantic comedy's theatrical release in the U.S., the Roberts/Clooney-starrer has already hit a major milestone internationally. It's a solid accomplishment but, based on her comments, Roberts probably takes more pride in the accomplishments of her husband and their kids.
Ticket to Paradise, which has received mixed reviews, will hit U.S. theaters on October 21. In the meantime, you can ease your wait by watching some of Julia Roberts' best movies. Also, don't forget to check out the other big upcoming movies that are premiering in 2022.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.