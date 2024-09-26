Julie Bowen Reveals Happy Gilmore 2 Is De-Aging The Actors, But For A Good Reason

While it can and has been done well, de-aging actors in films can also be a bit precarious, so I was surprised to learn that the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 would be using this technique. However, since it's been almost 30 years since the release of the great '90s movie from Adam Sandler and a lot of the original cast is coming back, Julie Bowen explained how they're putting this post-production process to good use.

The world has changed a lot since 1996 when Happy Gilmore first released, especially in the realm of technology. Some advancements, like AI, have caused concern in the film industry because it’s a less authentic shortcut that takes away acting jobs. However, when used with integrity, it can help create some pretty cool effects. Coupled with post editing and skilled makeup, filmmakers have the option to de-age their actors, which is a technique Bowen told Collider the movie has decided to utilize for a good reason:

It is really weird. This is not a spoiler, but because there are flashbacks, they have to put me in the hair and the clothes from then, which are not my faves. It’s fun because they also get to de-age me, which I’ve never gotten done. I’m like, 'Cool, I can’t wait to see what that is.' There’s a lot of really fun stuff. And seeing Adam [Sandler] and Chris [McDonald], and even some of the crew was the same. Adam is such a loyal, lovely person to work with, and he loves to take the people along with him from the get-go. Perry [Andelin Blake], our production designer, has been with him since Happy Gilmore, and he looks exactly the same.

Overall, I'm very intrigued to see how they use de-aging in the film. Honestly, I can't wait to see this cast both in the present day and back in the '90s.

The Big Daddy actor does have a habit of re-hiring actors in his films, but as a Sandler enthusiast, I love to see how many familiar faces I can spot. A typical Happy Madison production includes a healthy amount of SNL alum, famous cameos, and an appearance by his wife Jackie. For example, Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan makes a brief cameo as the alcoholic doctor in Grown Ups 2.

Also, cameos like Travis Kelce and Margaret Qualley have already been confirmed for Happy Gilmore 2. However, I’m sure we can expect to see some of Sandler’s OG buddies on the putting green as well. For example, it would make sense for Kevin Nealon to make a reappearance as one of Happy’s pro golf opponents.

However, given Happy Gilmore was filmed just about 3 decades ago, some of the film’s essential actors have died. And while we hold the power to de-age, we cannot conjure up scenes without any new footage. For the most part, though, I think the sequel will be able to find ways around the absence of Bob Barker and Gilmore’s grandma, but as the sentimental guy he is, it’s my hope that the Murder Mystery actor scripts a tribute to these characters on screen.

Given these possibilities and limitations, I wonder what moments the writers have decided to flashback to. While I'm certain these scenes will include new instances from the '90s (hence the de-aging), I also hope the iconic ending with Happy making the put off the fallen tower to win it will be included. And unlike Julie Bowen, I’m excited to see them briefly return to ‘90s fashion to see what trends have held up or are making a comeback. Let’s see if they can track down that vintage Bruins jersey.

All that being said, I have yet to see an Adam Sandler movie I have not enjoyed. They are timeless. So, I'm positive I'll enjoy this legacy sequel, and I'm interested to see how they use de-aging. In the end, though, as long as this continuation has the same heart as the first installment, all will be well.