The Story Behind Why Musician Jack Antonoff Fully Lied To Adam Sandler When Happy Gilmore 2 Was Coming Together

Adam Sandler is a comedy legend, from his tenure in Saturday Night Live to his long list of hit movies. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Adam Sandler movie is the sequel to Happy Gilmore, which has been a project decades in the making. Fans are eager to see the silly title character back on the screen, joined by newcomers like Margaret Qualley. And she's connected with the story behind why Jack Antonoff fully lied to Adam Sandler when Happy Gilmore 2 was coming together.

What we know about Happy Gilmore 2 is limited, but it began filming in New Jersey in September. Margaret Qualley is currently promoting her role in The Substance (which has been critically acclaimed) leading her to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. That's where she confirmed she had a role in the Adam Sandler sequel, saying:

It was the best thing that ever happened to me. It's a tiny part. I'm essentially deep background but I can die happy now... It is my first crush, my favorite movie. And I adore Adam Sandler. Like everyone, I think he's the greatest of all time.

Clearly the star of Maid (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is serious about Adam Sandler. She was willing to do whatever it took to join the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, but unfortunately it was her husband, musician Jack Antonoff who had to end up doing the dirty work.

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In that same conversation with Fallon, Qualley explained just how desperate she was to join Happy Gilmore's long awaited sequel. While that 1996 classic isn't one of Adam Sandler's best rom-coms, it's one of his most iconic movies of all time. As Qualley put it:

I saw the announcement there's going to be a Happy Gilmore 2. And I e-mailed my agents right away and I said 'Anything it takes. No part is too small. Please. I gotta be a part of this. I beg of you, please whatever it takes.'

That's when Antonoff had to come in. Because after Qualley's reps reached out to the powers that be at Happy Gilmore 2, the Grammy winning producer and musician got a text from the Sand Man. He was asked if Qualley could golf, and he said she was very good. The only problem: she can't golf. In her words:

He lied for the sake of the family... I'm terrible actually.

Now that's what I call support. Antonoff clearly knew how much Qualley adored Adam Sandler and Happy Gilmore, and wasn't going to diminish chances of her appearing in the upcoming comedy. And that worked, out as she ended up landing a small role in the sequel. We'll just have to wait and see who she ends up playing.

For now, Qualley can be seen opposite Demi Moore in The Substance, which is in theaters now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.