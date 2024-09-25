The Story Behind Why Musician Jack Antonoff Fully Lied To Adam Sandler When Happy Gilmore 2 Was Coming Together
Happy Gilmore 2 is happening, but not everyone got the memo.
Adam Sandler is a comedy legend, from his tenure in Saturday Night Live to his long list of hit movies. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Adam Sandler movie is the sequel to Happy Gilmore, which has been a project decades in the making. Fans are eager to see the silly title character back on the screen, joined by newcomers like Margaret Qualley. And she's connected with the story behind why Jack Antonoff fully lied to Adam Sandler when Happy Gilmore 2 was coming together.
What we know about Happy Gilmore 2 is limited, but it began filming in New Jersey in September. Margaret Qualley is currently promoting her role in The Substance (which has been critically acclaimed) leading her to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. That's where she confirmed she had a role in the Adam Sandler sequel, saying:
Clearly the star of Maid (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is serious about Adam Sandler. She was willing to do whatever it took to join the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, but unfortunately it was her husband, musician Jack Antonoff who had to end up doing the dirty work.
In that same conversation with Fallon, Qualley explained just how desperate she was to join Happy Gilmore's long awaited sequel. While that 1996 classic isn't one of Adam Sandler's best rom-coms, it's one of his most iconic movies of all time. As Qualley put it:
That's when Antonoff had to come in. Because after Qualley's reps reached out to the powers that be at Happy Gilmore 2, the Grammy winning producer and musician got a text from the Sand Man. He was asked if Qualley could golf, and he said she was very good. The only problem: she can't golf. In her words:
Now that's what I call support. Antonoff clearly knew how much Qualley adored Adam Sandler and Happy Gilmore, and wasn't going to diminish chances of her appearing in the upcoming comedy. And that worked, out as she ended up landing a small role in the sequel. We'll just have to wait and see who she ends up playing.
For now, Qualley can be seen opposite Demi Moore in The Substance, which is in theaters now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.