Adam Sandler Admits He Had Travis Kelce In Mind For Happy Gilmore 2, And Apparently The Tight End Has The Golf Swing For It

It’s starting to look like the schedule of upcoming 2025 movies could be a Happy day for fans of both Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce. As Happy Gilmore 2 is about to start filming the legacy-quel to one of the best ‘90s movies known to humanity, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been confirmed to have “a nice little something” waiting for him on the set.

And surprisingly, not only has the SNL vet been planning this for some time, but Mr. Kelce can hit a hell of a drive on the green. Travis Kelce’s previously rumored Happy Gilmore 2 role is now truly happening, and the Sandman himself graced the Kelce Brothers’ New Heights podcast to talk about it.

The hosts couldn’t have picked a better time to drop that episode, thanks to Wondery’s recent acquisition of the Kelce Brothers’ podcast . So having a conversation with the Uncut Gems star revealing this bit of shot calling from the script phase of this upcoming Adam Sandler movie is an even more exciting get:

We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it, literally like six months ago. We were like, ‘Imagine if Travis was my first baby. How funny that would be? Just a badass.’

Well there go my dreams of Travis Kelce being the son and/or apprentice to Ben Stiller’s crazed nursing home orderly from the Happy Madison universe. Although we still don’t know if brother/former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has his own part to play in Happy Gilmore 2.

But let’s shift over to Travis Kelce’s golf skills for a moment, because did anyone else have that on their bingo card? Now if what Travis has claimed in this very same conversation is measured in yards, the typical measurement of distance in golf, then Taylor’s boyfriend does indeed have a pretty sweet drive. Here’s what the man had to say on the subject:

I think I got the swing down. … I can hit it about 320 consistently off the drive. But I could be three holes over, or right next to the hole, you know? It’s either way.

And I bet he could do it with a broken heart too, if he had to! With the standard range for a Driver topping out around 260 yards, that figure above is pretty solid indeed. Though as Travis Kelce himself admitted, it’s the direction that’s the true variable once his powerful swing has put things into play.

Listening to the conversation between Adam Sandler and the Kelce Brothers, the overall picture is looking pretty bright, and that’s even with a pretty serious Happy Gilmore 2 concern firmly in mind. There’s certainly a ton of chemistry already in the room for all parties involved, and you can get a taste of that through the following clip from New Heights’ new episode:

While there’s no confirmed release date for Happy Gilmore 2, the upcoming production start could suggest that 2025 will be the year that Mr. Gilmore will hit the green once more. We’ll have to wait and see, especially since depending on his upcoming football season schedule, Travis Kelce’s availability might be a bit more limited than most movie stars.