Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow Explains How Bryce Dallas Howard's Character Is Looking For 'Redemption' In Dominion

When we first met Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing in 2015’s Jurassic World , she was the straight-laced operations manager of the dinosaur theme park who ran around the tropical location in a prim white outfit and high heels. As the trilogy comes to a close next month with Jurassic World Dominion, the lead character has had a change of heart, and is seeking out “redemption,” per director Colin Trevorrow’s recent description of the character.

Following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , which hit theaters back in 2018, the dinos are outside the confines of the park and co-existing with humanity. With Claire contributing to changing the ecosystem of Earth so intensely, her motivations have changed. As filmmaker Colin Trevorrow shared:

One of the things I love about Claire is that she so desperately wants to do the right thing, and sometimes, the bad consequences of her good intentions can weigh on her. We wanted to explore that need for redemption, that sense of guilt, that sense of regret. That’s a very universal idea: As we get older, we start to have things that we wish we’d done differently.

When we meet Claire Dearing in Jurassic World Dominion, she’ll be the leader of the Dinosaur Protection Group and mothering living clone Maisie Lockwood alongside Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady. As Trevorrow told Variety , he aimed to explore her “guilt” and “regret” as a character following the events of the previous Jurassic World movies.

Bryce Dallas Howard characterized Claire in Dominion as “someone who was on the wrong side of history” and is “trying to make it right.” Ah yes, we love a good redemption arc. Claire Dearing wasn’t especially likable when we first met her in Jurassic World, but over the course of the trilogy, we get to watch the character understand how her actions have affected things, and look back at herself and try to right her wrong. Trevorrow even called Claire Dearing the “protagonist” of the Jurassic World trilogy despite Chris Pratt’s top billing.

Along with Dominion continuing the stories of Owen and Claire, the Jurassic World movie reunites the trio from the original Jurassic Park movie, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. Goldblum recently called getting back together with his castmates from the 1993 film an “unbelievable” experience along with giving the movie his stamp of approval .

Dominion is set to be the end of an era for the Jurassic franchise; as the poster so eloquently shares, it’s the “epic conclusion of the Jurassic era.” Chris Pratt recently compared the recent Jurassic World trilogy to the Marvel phases , saying that perhaps this movie is a conclusion to another chapter and the franchise may continue through new stories.