Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum On The ‘Unbelievable’ Experience Reuniting With Sam Neill And Laura Dern
Jeff Goldblum can't stop talking about his experience making Jurassic World: Dominion with his old Jurassic Park co-stars.
When the original Jurassic Park was released it became one of the biggest hits the world had ever seen. Decades later, when the franchise was relaunched with Jurassic World, it also became one of the biggest box office hits on record. With Jurassic World: Dominion the two trilogies will truly come together when the stars of the first film Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, all return together for the first time since that initial outing and join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Fans are excited, and Jeff Goldblum is hyping up Dominion, saying the experience was “unbelievable.”
While both Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum made more than one Jurassic Park movie, the three stars of the original film have not returned together before now. Seeing the three of them together again is likely to be exciting for anybody who loved the original Jurassic Park, and that includes the cast themselves. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Jeff Goldblum likened seeing Neil and Laura Dern again to a high school reunion, though he admits he's never actually been to one. He says the first film changed all their lives, which made doing it all again something special. Goldblum explained…
It’s been clear from all the pictures and video that the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion shared while making the movie that everybody, but specifically, Goldblum, Dern, and Neill, had an absolute blast being together again and making this movie. In the same way that some of the characters have appeared in this franchise again since the initial outing, but not together, I’m sure these actors have seen each other from time to time over the last couple of decades, but possibly not together, and certainly not working together like this.
Fans of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are likely hoping to have a similar experience as the actors when they sit down to watch Jurassic World: Dominion. Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm made a brief appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but the profile of Dominion increased exponentially when it was revealed that Laura Dern and Sam Neill would be joining him again.
We’d all hoped to have experienced the Jurassic Park trio together again before now, but as with so many movies in the last couple years, delays in production and playing wait and see with release, meant it was not to be. Dominion saw delays due to COVID outbreaks like other films, which then forced a delay in release for the new Jurassic World movie. It seems like all delays are over now, however, and Jurassic World: Dominion will finally arrive in June.
