Jurassic World: Dominion’s Chris Pratt Clarifies Claims That The Threequel Will End The Overall Jurassic Franchise

Since Jurassic World: Dominion was announced, there have been rumors of the threequel being the final film in the Jurassic franchise. Veteran producer Frank Marshall has since said that a conversation needs to be had regarding the future but, at the very least, it seems this trilogy will be wrapped up now. For the most part, the film’s stars have remained coy on the matter. However, leading man Chris Pratt has broken has silence and provided some clarity in regards to the claims about the franchise's future.

There's a lot to suggest that this may be the capper, including the fact that OG franchise stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern reuniting to take on the dinosaurs once more. Despite the looming feeing of finality, though, Chris Pratt seemingly countered that narrative while speaking with ComicBook.com. The Jurassic World: Dominion actor spoke spoke on the possibilities for the future, even evoking Marvel Studios' work as he did so:

I mean, I guess it would probably... possibly? You'd want to leave it open to that possibility. You look at... There aren't a ton of comps for this kind of a thing. I think maybe Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is a similar comp because you've got whatever that was... 10 years, 20-something films. All of these characters each had their own stories, their own trilogies, coming together. And you're like, 'This is wild.' You've seen these worlds collide. It feels the same way. You've got the Jurassic Park trilogy. You've got the Jurassic World trilogy, and it's this big epic conclusion. Now, at the end of Avengers... They've continued to make these Marvel films, but that does feel like a phase that is over. It's rolled over into a new phase, you know? And of course, Marvel continues to do great things. I feel like it seems, it makes sense that Jurassic would continue to tell great stories, but I think Iron Man's gone. And I guess I would be Hulk. Maybe.

Given his experience with Marvel, the actor would be one to know how cinematic universes can continue for years to come. Universal's storied dinosaur franchise will probably get another refresh once the dust from Jurassic World settles. I mean, it's like Dr. Ian Malcolm once said, "Life, uh, finds a way."

Expanding the franchise has been a goal of Dominion director Colin Trevorrow. One of his world-building efforts was 2021's "The Prologue,” which took place between 2018's Fallen Kingdom and this latest feature. With dinosaurs now roaming the Earth freely, there are plenty of storytelling opportunities. However, based on what Trevorrow told ComicBook.com, he wouldn't mind seeing another creator take the reins to move the franchise forward.

And of course, there are other ways to expand this iconic IP beyond just feature films. There are also theme park rides like Universal Studios' VelociCoaster, for instance. And let's not forget the animated series Camp Crustaceous (streamable with a Netflix subscription). So whether or not there are more movies featuring Chris Pratt and co., the Jurassic saga will surely live on past the upcoming threequel.

Viewers will get to see the OG and new casts unite to take when Jurassic World: Dominion when the movie arrives in theaters on June 10. Also, be on the lookout for other upcoming movies arriving in 2022.