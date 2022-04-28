Jeff Goldblum Shares Thoughts After Seeing Jurassic World: Dominion (And Already Has Plans To Go Again)
By Jessica Rawden published
Jeff Goldblum has seen Jurassic World: Dominion already ahead of its June 10th release in movie theaters, but has a plan to go again.
Jurassic World: Dominion is certainly one of the more hotly anticipated releases coming this year. The third movie in the World franchise and sixth franchise movie overall is heading to the 2022 movie schedule on June 10. that’s still several weeks away, but as it turns out the cast has already seen the movie in full, and Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard appeared at CinemaCon this year to talk being “infinitely grateful” for the franchise and share their first takes on the film. Oh, and the new movie premiere will be a sweet moment for Jeff Goldblum's family, too.
Ahead of sharing some brand new footage, Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard spoke out a bit about their experiences in the iconic franchise. For Goldblum, going to the movie theater has always been the most “romantic” and “magical” experience for him and he genuinely seems enthusiastic about what Dominion is bringing to the big screen.
In fact while many of us have already seen the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, he's already seen the movie, noting:
Although Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and co. have gotten to see the movie on a big screen already, it sounds like the veteran actor has a plan to go again, this time with his own little ones. His kids are young enough they've never been to the theater before, a fact which was amplified when the world shut down during the pandemic. But all of that's going to change when Universal's next major dino adventure comes out.
I think a lot of us have early memories of the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park or Jurassic World scaring the bejesus out of us, and if Jeff Goldblum thinks his kids can handle the flick, that's doubtless going to be a lasting memory for them. And for anyone, really, who heads to the theaters to see the movie, which will not only bring back Ian Malcom, but will also reunite the character with Sam Neill's Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler.
Goldblum has previously called the Jurassic World: Dominion reunion "exciting," and he's not the only cast member who has been hyping up what is to come. Sam Neill has also been heavily hyping up returning for Dominion and now that the date is getting closer, anticipation is growing about as tall as a brachiosaurus. June can't come soon enough.
