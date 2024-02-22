Jenna Ortega Confirms Her Beetlejuice 2 Role And Weighs In On Why The Franchise Needed To Be Revived
Were the fan theories right? What the actress has to say.
After leading the latest Scream movies and Netflix’s Wednesday cast, Jenna Ortega is continuing her reign as this generation's resident Scream Queen with the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, reuniting the actress with Tim Burton.
Beetlejuice 2—officially called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice—will expand the story of one of Tim Burton's best movies. The original 1988 horror-comedy follows Michael Keaton's "bio-exorcist" Betelgeuse, who is hired by a pair of ghosts (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) to scare out the new inhabitants of their old home, the Deetz family, portrayed by Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.
The sequel will awesomely see many of those performers reprising their iconic roles, including Ryder as Lydia Deetz. As Ortega revealed in a recent Vanity Fair article, her character is very much connected to the original Beetlejuice cast, saying:
As many fans theorized, Ortega will play Astrid, the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz. It's a bit of a passing-the-torch casting, as Winona Ryder is herself a generational horror icon thanks to roles in Edward Scissorhands, Heathers and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
The 21-year-old actress said that Astrid will butt heads with her famously "strange and unusual” onscreen mother, telling the outlet about the young character:
Ortega also shared why she's excited that the powers that be are bringing back "weird, strange, off-putting stories" like Beetlejuice to theaters:
Among those returning to the Beetlejuice universe are Keaton, Ryder and O'Hara. Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux will join Ortega as newcomers to the ghoulish world.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of the most anticipated titles on the upcoming 2024 movie schedule, with the sequel set for a September 6 release date. As such, CinemaBlend will keep you posted on any and all Deetz family developments!
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
