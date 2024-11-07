I Just Found Out Keanu Reeves Is 60 Thanks To A Date Night Post, And I Have Honestly Never Felt Older

It’s easy for Keanu Reeves to fool people about how old he is. The talented actor is practically as ageless as Cobra Kai ’s Ralph Macchio and Paul Rudd, who is always reminded of how young he looks . If you can believe it, a date night post of Reeves and his girlfriend revealed the John Wick actor to be 60, that's right, 60! And I’ve never felt older.

When the name “Keanu Reeves” comes to mind, my thoughts are still frozen in a time capsule of all of his best movie performances from the ‘80s and '90s -- I'm talking Parenthood, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and Speed, to name a few. Plus, with Reeves’ ongoing franchises like John Wick and The Matrix, he's shown that he's aging like fine wine.

However, a DailyMail article about the Canadian actor and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, going out for a date night revealed to me a shocking fact- Keanu Reeves is 60 years old! That would place him among the ranks of handsome Hollywood actors like Brad Pitt, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillion, and Russell Crowe.

Man, do I feel old now. Admittedly, seeing memorable movies of your favorite actors from the ‘80s and ‘90s can make them stay frozen in time. However, while movies can keep an actor ageless, we must remember celebrities are like all human beings and they age.

Notably, there’s been an ongoing joke about Keanu Reeves being immortal. One very serious fan theory investigation made claims that the John Wick actor could have assumed multiple identities throughout history which could explain why his kindness and wisdom are timeless. I find it truly hilarious how fans could really look into an outlandish theory like this with so much gravitas. However, I do agree with the notion that the guy is ageless.

Plus, Keanu Reeves has gone along with this running gag by failing to confirm or deny this immortality theory on shows like Between Two Ferns and The Tonight Show. With DailyMail noting the actor’s age to be 60, it proves, once again, that Reeves indeed ages like the rest of us.

Speaking of timeless, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were spotted holding hands during their lunch date in London recently like two love-struck teenagers. They’ve been in each other’s orbits since 2009 after meeting at a dinner party. The duo collaborated on Reeves' first adult picture book Ode to Happiness and then again on his book Shadows, with Grant providing the illustrations for both.

What started as a professional collaboration turned into a loving relationship with the couple going public in November 2019. Back in 2023, The Lake House actor described his “last moment of bliss” as smiling and laughing with his girlfriend in bed. Their home life also seems picture-perfect with an insider claiming they cook each other meals and form a little book club of their favorites. Even though the Hollywood couple keeps their relationship private for the most part, their love looks to be flourishing brightly.

I may feel old finding out that Keanu Reeves has reached the age of 60, but he still keeps himself young while dominating the action genre. With the incredible energy the Constantine actor brings to his roles, it truly proves that age is just a number.