Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Made A Rare Red Carpet Appearance, But What Is Their Home Life Like?

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have generally kept a low profile during the tenure of their romance, to the point where they’d allegedly been dating for two years before being seen on a red carpet for the first time in 2019. She spent time with the actor while John Wick- Chapter 4 was filming in Berlin , and she's appeared on some red carpets with Reeves in the time since –even once earlier this fall – but how does the actor and his artist partner spend their time at home?

Grant recently stepped out with Reeves for an appearance at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala. The event was sponsored by Gucci and Reeves can be seen wearing Gucci in pictures set up nicely at the famous Los Angeles-based museum. They both looked amazing, though I will say a nice art installation backdrop always helps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other heavy hitters like JLo and Ben Affleck also attended the LACMA event , but it’s Reeves and Grant’s rare appearance that was really notable, simply because we don’t get a big window into their lives or their time together very often. Still, there are some hints about what their relationship is like since they first met in 2009 and began dating years later.

While Keanu Reeves' best movies are often action-oriented, from the sounds of things, things are a bit quieter at home. The couple enjoys a wide variety of hobbies in and around their homes, and they have a lot in common. This includes appreciation of art and of reading. An insider commented to US Magazine about why their relationship works so well, noting:

Alexandra and Keanu are a great team. She loves cooking him meals at home and they both love film and books. They actually have a little book club just the two of them where they read each other’s favorites.

Grant actually confirmed earlier this year that she and Keanu Reeves are both big readers, noting in an interview with People that they are both “readers and researchers.” She also noted that while they are both artists, his art is much broader in scale and requires more people than hers does, echoing comments she's made in the past about what being thrust into the limelight after dating Reeves has been like.

My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object. He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.

Outside of acting work, Reeves is also a musician in the band Dogstar, which originally formed back in the mid-nineties. In the past Alexandra Grant has been supportive of his musical art as well, and explained in an interview that her time with the actor has made her own work “happier.” She shared what has been so emotionally satisfying to being with her partner as well.

What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring. He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard.

So, while they don’t step onto the red carpet with one another all that often, it’s very clear they are both supportive of one another, whether it be about hobbies or work, and Keanu Reeves has plenty of projects coming up, including the Ballerina John Wick spinoff. Perhaps she'll have the opportunity to join him when his next project is filming.