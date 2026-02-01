Amid Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle With Blake Lively, He And His Family Just Made A Pricey Move

For over a year now, Justin Baldoni has been engaged in a legal battle with Blake Lively, who he directed and starred alongside in the 2024 movie It Ends with Us. The case is soon set to go to court and, in the lead-up to that, unsealed documents have been revealing various comments shared by cast members. Baldoni has reportedly seen professional setbacks amid the back-and-forth with his former colleague as well. Now, it would appear the actor/director just made a pricey move on behalf of his family.

Justin Baldoni Just Put Money Down On A Significant Investment

It looks like the Baldoni family is leaving California and headed for more southern surroundings. Justin and his wife, Emily, just purchased a 7,000-square-foot home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to The New York Post. The residence was only just constructed, and the couple apparently paid $3.4 million for it. Per the news outlet, the couple was able to put down the money for their new abode, thanks to a trust. News of this purchase comes after months of Justin being spotted in The Volunteer State.

The Baldonis – who share a son and daughter – seem to have spared no expense when it comes to their new home. It’s reported by The Post that the compound has a three-car garage as well as a primary suite and en-suite bedrooms. Dual laundry rooms, custom kitchen shelving and a rejuvenated fireplace can also be found in the home. Additionally, there’s a builder credit to signify a future pool, and that’s valued at $150,000.

Ahead of their big move, the Baldoni family lived in Oja, California on a ranch that the Eleanor the Great producer purchased for $2.12 million in 2020. Now that the brood has moved, Justin and Emily are looking to rent out the mountain-based property, and they’re asking tenants for $40,000 per month.

Justin Baldoni’s latest purchase comes after rumors that he’s been facing financial challenges due to his ongoing legal issues with Blake Lively. Those claims can’t be substantiated, but what does seem likely is that Baldoni will have to shell out more cash as the case continues to unfold.

What’s Going On With The Lively/Baldoni Legal Dispute?

Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in December 2024. At the time, she accused Baldoni of committing sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us and claimed he tried to launch a smear campaign against her as well. Lively eventually sued Baldoni on the basis of those claims. After denying the allegations, Baldoni countersued Lively, her husband (Ryan Reynolds) and more for $400 million for alleged extortion, defamation and more.

In 2025, Lively saw a legal victory when Baldoni’s lawsuit was thrown out by a judge. Around that same time the pricey defamation suit the Jane the Virgin alum also filed against The New York Times (which broke the news of the initial legal complaint) was also tossed.

A handful of hearings have been held ahead of the trial and, as of late, a lot of eyes have been on the contents of unsealed documents. Those docs have revealed text message exchanges between people involved with It Ends with Us. For instance, in multiple texts, cast member Jenny Slate called out Justin Baldoni, calling him a "narcissist” and a “clown.” Ryan Reynolds also apparently shaded Baldoni when writing a message to IEWU author Colleen Hoover.

The Lively/Baldoni trial is set to begin on May 18, 2026 in New York. Given where the legal proceedings are set to take place, Baldoni will seemingly have to make the trip to NY from his new home in Tennessee.