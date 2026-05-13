Good Omens Season 3 Reviews Are Here. Do Critics Think The Finale Did Aziraphale And Crowley Justice?

Fans of Good Omens have been waiting for nearly three years for Aziraphale and Crowley to fix the hearts they broke in that Season 2 finale. For a while it looked like we’d never get that closure, as Neil Gaiman exited the series amidst multiple sexual assault allegations. Instead of getting six episodes as Season 3 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule, we’re left with one 90-minute series finale. So what are the reviews saying about the conclusion to the ineffable husbands’ story?

We last saw Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind on Earth to replace Gabriel in heaven. Season 3 picks up years later, with the angel turning to the demon for help when Jesus goes missing ahead of the planned Second Coming. Lacy Baugher of RogerEbert says the actors’ chemistry sparkles as brightly as ever to ground the bittersweet finale. Her Good Omens 3 review reads:

While the limited scope and frequently rushed feel of ‘The Finale’ is not likely the way anyone wanted to see the series’ final arc play out, Good Omens ultimately ends as it always was: A love story. It is imperfect, to be sure. But despite its flaws, this final installment still holds firm to the idea that love, in all its forms, is a radical act. Perhaps now more than ever, that’s still something worth celebrating.

Cheryl Eddy of Gizmodo empathizes with fans who have mixed feelings about Good Omens Season 3. Sure, we want to see our ineffable husbands again, but many fans have no interest in further supporting Neil Gaiman’s book-to-screen adaptation. It feels like a strange thing to celebrate — especially in its truncated form — but Eddy confirms a lot of the charm of the first two seasons still shines through. Her review reads:

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Fortunately, even with the compressed runtime, we still get some dashes of that signature Good Omens whimsy, mostly courtesy of Aziraphale: his dazzling crossword puzzle skills, his hilarious disguise when he goes undercover in the underworld, and his decision to camouflage the Bentley as an ice-cream truck. Both Sheen and Tennant are as top-notch as ever throughout, and their chemistry remains scorching, of course.

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Therese Lacson of Collider rates the series finale 6 out of 10 and says it’s unfortunate that one of the best shows on Amazon’s Prime Video has to end this way. There’s a lot of story to wrap up in 90 minutes, and combined with the obvious creative changes, Season 3 fails to reach the same heights as the previous two. Thanks to Michael Sheen and David Tennant, however, “the heart of Good Omens is still beating.” Lacson says:

To reassure fans, the Good Omens series finale is still enjoyable. There's a lot to love, and it's generally impressive that the show has managed to wrap up in such a short amount of time. The problem is that when compared to previous episodes, the finale loses a lot of the nuance that the series has become so well known for. Much of that is given to Aziraphale and Crowley's relationship, which is definitely a good thing, but I can't help but wonder why the series even bothered to introduce new characters or storylines when there was already so much to do. It's a shame that after all of this time, this is the ending that Good Omens gets, as it most certainly should have had a grander farewell.

Louise Griffin of Radio Times gives Season 3, aka the final episode, 3 out of 5 stars, saying it’s a fond farewell that deserves more. Griffin agrees with the other critics that storylines feel rushed, but those plots and side characters are rightfully sacrificed to give Crowley and Aziraphale an ending that’s justified. Despite its shortcomings, Griffin writes:

Sheen and Tennant are still magical, with their sizzling chemistry rightfully pulling focus. By hell or high water, they manage to hold the finale together. Naturally, this is all about the two of them, with Aziraphale and Crowley facing up to another apocalypse and embarking on one last adventure together (along with their beloved Bentley and bookshop, of course). Despite all of the issues, the two of them are still enthralling, it makes it impossible not to root for the star-crossed agents of Heaven and Hell.

Dais Johnston of Inverse says it’s hard to ignore how many scenes and condensed subplots would have made for great episodes in a full season of the fantasy adaptation, so while it falls short of its potential as a Second Coming story, Johnston says Good Omens does Aziraphale and Crowley justice — and that’s all we really wanted anyway. The critic writes:

This episode is here for one reason and one reason alone: to give this show an ending. Without going into detail, there is definitely an ending, and it’ll definitely do the fandom justice — it’s the most fanfiction ending of a show I have ever seen, and that is one of the biggest compliments I can give. It’s the ending that this show, and this fandom, deserves, and even if it’ll go down in history with an asterisk at the end, it still could be one of the better series finales of recent years.

In today’s world of TV cancellations, Good Omens fans are frankly lucky to get an ending to this story at all, and it sounds like Michael Sheen and David Tennant made the most of the final 90 minutes. If you want to see how the final farewell plays out, Season 3 is available to stream now with a Prime Video subscription.