Good Omens Season 3 Reviews Are Here. Do Critics Think The Finale Did Aziraphale And Crowley Justice?
One last adventure with the ineffable angel and demon.
Fans of Good Omens have been waiting for nearly three years for Aziraphale and Crowley to fix the hearts they broke in that Season 2 finale. For a while it looked like we’d never get that closure, as Neil Gaiman exited the series amidst multiple sexual assault allegations. Instead of getting six episodes as Season 3 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule, we’re left with one 90-minute series finale. So what are the reviews saying about the conclusion to the ineffable husbands’ story?
We last saw Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind on Earth to replace Gabriel in heaven. Season 3 picks up years later, with the angel turning to the demon for help when Jesus goes missing ahead of the planned Second Coming. Lacy Baugher of RogerEbert says the actors’ chemistry sparkles as brightly as ever to ground the bittersweet finale. Her Good Omens 3 review reads:
Cheryl Eddy of Gizmodo empathizes with fans who have mixed feelings about Good Omens Season 3. Sure, we want to see our ineffable husbands again, but many fans have no interest in further supporting Neil Gaiman’s book-to-screen adaptation. It feels like a strange thing to celebrate — especially in its truncated form — but Eddy confirms a lot of the charm of the first two seasons still shines through. Her review reads:
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Therese Lacson of Collider rates the series finale 6 out of 10 and says it’s unfortunate that one of the best shows on Amazon’s Prime Video has to end this way. There’s a lot of story to wrap up in 90 minutes, and combined with the obvious creative changes, Season 3 fails to reach the same heights as the previous two. Thanks to Michael Sheen and David Tennant, however, “the heart of Good Omens is still beating.” Lacson says:
Louise Griffin of Radio Times gives Season 3, aka the final episode, 3 out of 5 stars, saying it’s a fond farewell that deserves more. Griffin agrees with the other critics that storylines feel rushed, but those plots and side characters are rightfully sacrificed to give Crowley and Aziraphale an ending that’s justified. Despite its shortcomings, Griffin writes:
Dais Johnston of Inverse says it’s hard to ignore how many scenes and condensed subplots would have made for great episodes in a full season of the fantasy adaptation, so while it falls short of its potential as a Second Coming story, Johnston says Good Omens does Aziraphale and Crowley justice — and that’s all we really wanted anyway. The critic writes:
In today’s world of TV cancellations, Good Omens fans are frankly lucky to get an ending to this story at all, and it sounds like Michael Sheen and David Tennant made the most of the final 90 minutes. If you want to see how the final farewell plays out, Season 3 is available to stream now with a Prime Video subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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