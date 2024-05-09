Kate Hudson Says She Can See Dead People

I know it’s popular to say that famous people are just like us, but sometimes it’s really true. Pretty much everyone has wondered about things like whether or not there’s an afterlife, what it might entail, and pondered the existence of ghosts or other supernatural phenomena, and that includes celebrities. Well, actress/singer/ buns out bikini-wearer Kate Hudson just said that she can see dead people, and…let’s just hear what she has to say, OK?

What Did Kate Hudson Say About Seeing Dead People?

Look, when people talk about things like seeing ghosts, demons, etc. from the supernatural world, they usually speak about it in theoretical terms. That’s because in some circles (Earth. The Earth is the circle.) saying stuff like, “After my grandma died she came and ate dinner with me every night for a month,” will get you some bemused/terrified side-eyes. So, I really think it’s just a pleasure when celebrities like Oscar nominee Kate Hudson open up about their experiences with the other side.

She was recently interviewed by Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show, and was asked to confirm that she can see dead people, and she responded:

I can see everything. It’s like you get these sort of messages. When I was a little girl it was actually quite wild because I could see ghosts all the time … Yeah, it was a little bit like [‘The Sixth Sense’] when I was younger.

I have questions. Though, these are probably not your standard queries after someone makes such a pronouncement. I’m out here living my life and I have seen…something in the past, so I’m not gonna judge her statement. Saying you see ghosts is one thing, but WTF does “I can see everything,” mean?!

Stern teased her a bit by asking if his deceased father was in the studio yelling and calling him an idiot, but I really wished he would have followed up with some more specific questions. What kind of "messages" does she get and how do those come through? Where is she seeing “everything” and what is it? Are we talking dead people plus demons possessing humans, angels saving people from disastrous fates, ghouls, poltergeists, mythological creatures, vampires, werewolves… SKRULLS MASQUERADING AS HUMANS ?!?!

Also, how do her experiences, which seem to be quite vast, align with other celebrity reports of ghost sightings? Has she ever had sex with a ghost like Bobby Brown , or been tempted to become engaged to marry one of these spirits ? Does she have a ghost security guard like Octavia Spencer ? She continued, and noted that she thinks the afterlife as a whole has an actual science-based explanation leading to all the dead people she’s seen before:

It’s more probably scientific than we even know. I think it’s very multidimensional. We’ll see it when we get there, but I think it’s going to be fucking weird. But beautiful.

I don’t know about you, but I consider myself very lucky that 1) I’ve only seen something one time and 2) it was simply odd and didn’t fill me with absolutely life-altering terror, so whether there’s a scientific reason for ghosts or not makes me no nevermind. As far as the potential fucking weirdness of the afterlife goes, well Kate, that’s a problem future Adrienne is going to have to figure out because modern-day Adrienne already has enough going on.